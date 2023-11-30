JAMIS Prime ERP Upgrades Their Analytics with DataSelf Analytics

"Pulling data directly via odata was slow and cumbersome. DataSelf's innovative data optimization capability combined with their use of a data warehouse makes our analytics both easier and faster – two things that are imperative for government contractors." Post this

According to Dan Rusert, VP of Business Development and Marketing at JAMIS, the crucial factor for the partnership with DataSelf is the need to simplify the analytics process and better handle JAMIS clients with ever-growing data sets. "Pulling data directly via odata was slow and cumbersome. DataSelf's innovative data optimization capability combined with their use of a data warehouse makes our analytics both easier and faster – two things that are imperative for government contractors."

Supporting the industry's top BI technologies (Tableau™ and Power BI™), DataSelf ensures that both current and future JAMIS users will reap the rewards of this partnership. Joni Girardi, CEO of DataSelf, adds that "government contractors tend to struggle as their need for reports and dashboards grow. With DataSelf, JAMIS Prime users gain power, ease, and speed so that decision-makers can easily slice & dice their business metrics and KPIs anytime and anywhere."

"DataSelf Analytics for JAMIS Prime ERP" was announced at the JAMIS Summit 2023. "We're really looking forward to showing our clients the best in BI-based analytics" concludes Rusert. "I think they'll be really pleased not only by the improved speed and ease of use, but also by the affordability of the DataSelf solution."

