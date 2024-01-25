JAMIS Software Corporation Announces the General Availability of JAMIS Prime Manufacturing Edition

We can already see how JAMIS Manufacturing is going to streamline everything from BoM management and inventory tracking to quality, ECO process, and order tracking. The power and convenience of all our processes and data in one platform is a game-changing transformation. Post this

"With the launch of JAMIS Prime Manufacturing Edition, we are redefining how federal contracting organizations manage their manufacturing operations. By offering a suite of interconnected applications, we empower businesses to optimize their processes, enhance collaboration, and achieve greater project success. This product exemplifies our commitment to providing innovative solutions that address the unique challenges of the federal contracting industry," said Jeff Noolas, CEO of JAMIS Software Corporation.

Key Features of JAMIS Prime Manufacturing Edition:

Project-Centric Approach: The software adopts a project-centric approach, aligning manufacturing processes with projects for enhanced visibility, control, and collaboration throughout the project lifecycle.

Procurement and Inventory Control: Manage all supply chain and logistics activities in one place and connect those activities to projects and financials. This includes warehouse management, inventory management, and procurement.

Streamlined Sales Orders and Quote-to-Cash Process: Automate and simplify quotes, help control pricing, simplify WBS setup and manage contracts, and meet the customer's desired specifications and delivery.

Efficient Bill of Material (BOM) and Production Management: The software optimizes production workflows, from creating bills of material, to managing engineering change control, to executing work orders, resulting in enhanced efficiency and reduced production times.

Quality Management System: Fully embedded quality management functionality that allows you to monitor and control the quality of goods throughout different stages of the supply chain. This includes inspections at purchase order receipt, sales order receipts and shipments, production order in process and final, and an ad hoc feature that allows you to inspect any part at any time.

Empowered Material Requirements Planning (MRP): Harness the power of robust MRP tools integrated into JAMIS Prime Manufacturing Edition. Forecast demand, plan procurement, and optimize inventory levels, ultimately reducing costs and mitigating the risk of shortages.

Seamless Integration Across Departments: JAMIS Prime Manufacturing Edition is seamlessly integrated into a comprehensive JAMIS Prime ERP suite. This includes project accounting, financial management, time and expense management, procurement and inventory management, and CRM, organizations now have a unified solution that spans their entire operational spectrum.

"Opterus evaluated over 30 ERP systems, and we're extremely happy with our selection of JAMIS Prime. Implementation of the Prime core system was smooth, with JAMIS' knowledgeable staff making the process a breeze. I sleep easy knowing we're on a solid project-based government contracts focused platform that will scale with us without limits," said Thomas Murphey, CEO of Opterus Research and Development. "We're excited to be just starting the process of bringing our manufacturing processes into the JAMIS platform. We can already see how JAMIS Manufacturing is going to streamline everything from BoM management and inventory tracking to quality, ECO process, and order tracking. The power and convenience of all our processes and data in one platform is a game-changing transformation enabling Opterus to scale while simultaneously delivering to our customers."

