Jamison Door Company, BMP Group, Announce $35M to $50M First Phase Manufacturing Facility

"This is a defining moment for Jamison Door Company. After 120 years in Washington County, we are proud to invest in a future that creates opportunity for our employees, delivers greater value to our customers, and supports continued growth for our community." Post this

For Jamison Door Company, the move represents both continuity and forward momentum.

"This is a defining moment for Jamison Door Company," said Dwight Clark, President and CEO of Jamison Door Company. "After 120 years in Washington County, we are proud to invest in a future that creates opportunity for our employees, delivers greater value to our customers, and supports continued growth for our community."

Founded in 1906, Jamison Door Company has remained a prominent and trusted name in Washington County manufacturing. The new facility reflects its commitment to long-term growth while strengthening the broader BMP Group platform.

Public-Private Partnership Drives Expansion

Jamison Door Company and BMP Group partnered closely with the Washington County Board of County Commissioners including President John Barr, Vice President Jeff Cline, Randy Wagner, and Randal Leatherman, as well as the Washington County Business and Economic Development Department to bring the project to life.

Commissioners approved a $2 million tax incentive over five years to support the expanded manufacturing presence in the Mount Aetna Technology Park. The performance-based agreement, presented by Business and Economic Development Director Jonathan Horowitz, Jamison Door Company CEO Dwight Clark, and former state legislator Andrew Serafini, supports the private investment and ensures accountability through milestone requirements tied to property acquisition and construction.

County leaders emphasized the company's long-standing role in the community.

"On behalf of my fellow commissioners, and as a lifelong resident of this community, I know firsthand what a good corporate citizen Jamison has been," said John Barr, President of the Washington County Board of County Commissioners. "I can attest to the commitment of Dwight and his predecessors and what they have done to give back to this community, and we are extremely appreciative of that."

Jonathan Horowitz, Director of the Washington County Business and Economic Development Department, said, "Washington County is proud to stand by a company that has endured and thrived for generations."

He added, "As Jamison embarks on its impending expansion, Washington County will support the growth and long-term success."

Horowitz continued, "Jamison Door Company has been part of Washington County for 120 years and we look forward to the next chapter of innovation, job creation, and industry leadership."

A Unified Future for BMP Group

Bringing BMP Group operations together into a single modern manufacturing environment will enhance operational efficiency, collaboration, and scalability for years to come. While the first phase of development will utilize approximately half of the 58-acre property for the new manufacturing facility, future phases will continue to build out the remaining land with the long-term vision of establishing a comprehensive BMP Group campus that brings additional operations and teams together in a unified environment designed for collaboration, efficiency, and continued innovation.

After more than a century in business, Jamison Door Company's expansion reinforces its long-term commitment to its workforce, its customers, and the Hagerstown community. The new facility ensures that one of the region's most established manufacturers continues to lead for generations to come.

Media Contact

Courtney Metzger, Jamison Door Company, 1 2403137948, [email protected], jamisondoor.com

SOURCE Jamison Door Company