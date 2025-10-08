Jan Arnold Joins Glitterbels - Unveiled in Spectacular Style at The Blonds SS/26 Runway Show at New York Fashion Week

"Glitterbels and Jan are united by a belief in artistry, education, and inclusivity," said Annabel Maginnis, Co-Founder of Glitterbels. Post this

A Meeting of Icons: Glitterbels x Jan Arnold

With more than 45 years of experience transforming the nail industry, Jan Arnold, co-founder of CND (Creative Nail Design), is a pioneering force who has redefined the role of the Nail Professional through science-backed innovation, world-class education, and bold advocacy. Celebrated for elevating nails to the forefront of high fashion, her visionary collaborations with designers like Vivienne Westwood, The Blonds, Louis Vuitton, Libertine, and Marc Jacobs have cemented nails as an essential part of runway storytelling.

Beyond fashion, Jan is a passionate advocate for professional growth. She co-founded Beauty Changes Lives, created three CND scholarships raising over $450,000, and supports competitions including NTNA, WSNA, NAILYMPIA, and NASNA, empowering thousands of Nail Professionals to innovate, thrive, and lead the industry's future.

Joining Glitterbels, Jan will collaborate closely with Annabel and Elliott Maginnis to expand product innovation, global distribution, and professional education programs. Together, they share a mission to make high-quality, cruelty-free nail products and training accessible worldwide.

"Glitterbels and I share a vision of elevating nails as an art form while supporting the next generation of Nail Professionals," said Jan Arnold. "Joining forces with Annabel and Elliott allows us to push the boundaries of creativity, innovation, and education in the nail industry like never before."

"Glitterbels and Jan are united by a belief in artistry, education, and inclusivity," said Annabel Maginnis, Co-Founder of Glitterbels. "This collaboration feels like destiny – together, we want to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in nails."

The Blonds SS/26 Runway: Nails Meet Couture

For their Spring/Summer 2026 collection, The Blonds explored a theme of Old Hollywood glamour meets jungle safari. Working directly with designers Phillipe and David Blond, Jan Arnold, Annabel Maginnis, Tamara DiLullo, and the team created intricate, hand-sculpted nails that echoed the bold silhouettes and textures of the garments.

The designs featured 3D snake prints, sculpted snake heads, textured animal patterns, and hundreds of hand-placed gemstones, creating nails as couture as the collection itself. This collaboration epitomizes the fusion of beauty, fashion, and art at the highest level, showcasing nails as a true form of runway storytelling.

Inspired for Spring: Glitterbels' New 2026 Collection Channels Old Hollywood Glamour with a Modern Romantic Twist

In tandem with The Blonds SS/26 runway, Glitterbels is unveiling its Valentine's 2026 collection: Love Letters by Glitterbels. This romantic edit features six scarlet shades, each designed as a love letter to your nails, inspiring passion, creativity, and artistry. Drawing on Old Hollywood romance and silver screen drama, the collection mirrors The Blonds' play with texture and opulence, with textured packaging, playful finishes, and a red-hot modern twist. Love Letters celebrates the timeless allure of red while reimagining it for the modern nail artist.

With Jan Arnold joining forces with Glitterbels, the brand is poised to set a new standard in nail artistry, blending high-fashion creativity with professional excellence. This collaboration marks the beginning of an ambitious new chapter: expanding global education, launching groundbreaking product innovations, and inspiring the next generation of Nail Professionals and enthusiasts worldwide.

About Glitterbels

Founded in 2017 by husband-and-wife duo Annabel and Elliott Maginnis, Glitterbels has grown from a passion project into one of the UK's biggest nail brands, now distributed in over 50 countries worldwide. Offering over 1,500 SKU across gels, acrylics, tools, and accessories, Glitterbels is committed to creating professional-quality, cruelty-free products designed by nail technicians for nail technicians. With two products sold every second and a thriving global community, Glitterbels continues to innovate with shade stories, textures, and educational initiatives such as The Nailist Programme.

At the heart of the brand is a dedication to artistry, inclusivity, and professional development – ensuring every nail technician has the tools and training to thrive.

About Jan Arnold

Jan Arnold, co-founder of CND (Creative Nail Design), is a pioneering force in the beauty industry with over 45 years of leadership. She has redefined the Nail Professional role through science-backed innovation, world-class education, and bold advocacy.

Founded in 1979 by Jan's father, Dr. Stuart Nordstrom, CND combined chemistry, artistry, and health-first performance. Jan transformed it into a global beauty powerhouse, elevating nails to the fashion forefront with 27+ years at Fashion Weeks and collaborations with designers like Louis Vuitton, Libertine, The Blonds, and Marc Jacobs.

A champion for professional growth, Jan co-founded Beauty Changes Lives and created three CND scholarships, raising over $450,000 to support future nail talent. She also promotes competitions including NTNA, WSNA, NAILYMPIA, and NASNA as key educational platforms. Jan's legacy goes beyond polish - she has empowered thousands of Nail Professionals to thrive, innovate, and lead the industry's future.

About The Blonds

Founded by Phillipe Blond and David Blond, The Blonds are synonymous with glamour, inclusivity, and theatrical design. Renowned for their couture creations worn by icons including Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, and Kim Kardashian, The Blonds are celebrated for their dazzling embellishments, custom tailoring, and rebellious flair.

