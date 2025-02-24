Jan Poulsen joins P6 Technologies as Strategic Advisor to accelerate Life Cycle Assessment software solution launch

* Jan Poulsen, former thinkstep AG CEO, joins P6 Technologies, Inc. as a strategic advisor. * P6's Life Cycle Assessment Software is an enterprise platform that allows a company to measure, track and report the carbon intensity and Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions for a company's products, allowing them to achieve measurable results where it will have the largest impact. * P6 will leverage Jan Poulsen's extensive LCA software industry expertise to accelerate the go-to-market of its revolutionary Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) enterprise software platform.
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- P6 Technologies, a Saas-based Enterprise platform for Life Cycle Assessment, is pleased to announce that Jan Poulsen has joined the company as a Strategic Advisor. Poulsen is a seasoned professional with extensive experience in scaling innovative companies across the SaaS sector, and will support P6 Technologies in its mission to drive growth and expand its impact in sustainability and the decarbonization space.
With over 16 years in executive roles at global organizations with an emphasis on sales management and technology-driven business growth, including a prior role as CEO of thinkstep AG (sold to Sphera in 2019), Poulsen has advanced the Life Cycle Assessment software industry, increased profitability, and driven international expansion. With a proven track record of growing companies through strategic initiatives and market expansion, Poulsen's expertise will be instrumental in strengthening P6 Technologies' position as a trusted partner in providing groundbreaking LCA solutions worldwide.
"I recognized the need for a new approach to scaling Life Cycle Assessment and P6 has been instrumental in this effort", said Jan Poulsen. "P6 Technologies is looking at the LCA software space differently by helping companies digitize, automate, operationalize and then drive next-level product improvements through disruptive innovation. I am excited to contribute to the growth of P6 Technologies with my combined experience of SaaS and the LCA industry".
The addition of Poulsen comes at a time of significant momentum for P6. The company is further solidifying its presence in the Biogas, Transportation Fuels, and Renewable Chemicals industries, and continues to innovate its LCA software to help manufacturers and producers meet their environmental goals.
"I am excited to welcome Jan Poulsen to the P6 team as we transform the Life Cycle Assessment software landscape with a unique and patented enterprise LCA platform that will advance how LCAs are completed going forward, helping companies achieve enterprise-scale LCA processes", said Joe Berti, CEO of P6 Technologies.
P6 is paving the path to product improvement through easy and verifiable product-level life cycle assessments (LCAs), and Poulsen's strategic insights will help accelerate the company's growth trajectory and reinforce its commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for businesses navigating the transition to a low-carbon economy.
