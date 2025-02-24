Jan Poulsen joins P6 Technologies as Strategic Advisor to accelerate Life Cycle Assessment software solution launch

"P6 Technologies is looking at the LCA software space differently by helping companies digitize, automate, operationalize and then drive next-level product improvements through disruptive innovation. I am excited to contribute to the growth of P6 Technologies" says Jan Poulsen. Post this

"I recognized the need for a new approach to scaling Life Cycle Assessment and P6 has been instrumental in this effort", said Jan Poulsen. "P6 Technologies is looking at the LCA software space differently by helping companies digitize, automate, operationalize and then drive next-level product improvements through disruptive innovation. I am excited to contribute to the growth of P6 Technologies with my combined experience of SaaS and the LCA industry".

The addition of Poulsen comes at a time of significant momentum for P6. The company is further solidifying its presence in the Biogas, Transportation Fuels, and Renewable Chemicals industries, and continues to innovate its LCA software to help manufacturers and producers meet their environmental goals.

"I am excited to welcome Jan Poulsen to the P6 team as we transform the Life Cycle Assessment software landscape with a unique and patented enterprise LCA platform that will advance how LCAs are completed going forward, helping companies achieve enterprise-scale LCA processes", said Joe Berti, CEO of P6 Technologies.

P6 is paving the path to product improvement through easy and verifiable product-level life cycle assessments (LCAs), and Poulsen's strategic insights will help accelerate the company's growth trajectory and reinforce its commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for businesses navigating the transition to a low-carbon economy.

