JANA, Inc. Celebrates 50 Years of Success and a Legacy of Innovation

JANA's roots trace back to Hayes International. For 20 years, Joseph A. Niland managed their San Antonio division, and in 1973 he purchased it and renamed it Joseph A. Niland and Associates. To this day, JANA remains in the Niland family, now proudly in our third-generation of ownership. We have offices in the US, Europe and Mexico, with our headquarters and main production facility still located in the San Antonio area. Yet our greatest asset is, and always has been, our employees—the JANA Family. With an average tenure of almost 9 years, JANA has a wealth of generational knowledge and experience that the world's foremost Aircraft OEMs, MROs and Operators have come to rely on.

Unparalleled Capabilities

JANA's journey to the 50-year mark has been characterized by a relentless pursuit of excellence. Specific to the aviation industry, Ean Niland, JANA President, said, "We're one of the few companies within our space that does work across the aerospace environment—from business aviation, the military, and airlines to the OEM [Original Equipment Manufacturer] environment. We're very diverse from that standpoint."

JANA's Technical Publications division is experienced in producing a full range of technical documentation using a wide variety of authoring and data management tools. Our design integration engineers specialize in building and certifying electrical and mechanical systems that support aircraft upgrade initiatives, with the required installation kits manufactured in an adjacent on-site facility. Through our FAA Organization Designation Authorization (ODA), JANA is able to directly provide certification approvals for aircraft system integration solutions, streamlining the STC certification process for our airline, MRO and OEM customers.

Charting a Visionary Future

As JANA embarks on the next 50 years, we are committed to staying at the forefront of emerging trends and technologies. Niland states, "Our continual investment in new technology over the course of the company's history is one of the key differentiators for JANA. Because I'm always thinking about what the service we provide is going to look like 5, 10, and even 20 years from now, I'm making investments that will enable us to provide the same level of world-class service that will be required in the future."

By focusing on our customers' immediate needs, as well as their long-term growth, JANA provides services that are customizable and flexible. That's "The JANA Way"—always looking beyond the quick fixes—and empowering users with the knowledge they need to excel in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

