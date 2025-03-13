Jana Whitcomb Joins BlackCloak as VP of Partnerships, Driving New Growth Opportunities in Digital Executive Protection

Jana's sharp focus and experience in leveraging the value of partnerships will accelerate our growth and expand BlackCloak's influence in the industry. Post this

"Jana's remarkable track record of driving significant revenue, building new lines of business, and fostering strong relationships positions her as the ideal leader to drive our partner strategy forward," said Dr. Chris Pierson, Founder and CEO of BlackCloak. "Her vision, expertise, and passion for collaboration will be instrumental in advancing our mission of safeguarding the personal digital lives of our members."

"Jana's sharp focus and experience in leveraging the value of partnerships will accelerate our growth and expand BlackCloak's influence in the industry," said Rob Duncan, Chief Revenue Officer of BlackCloak. "Having had the privilege of working with Jana in the past, I've seen firsthand her unmatched work ethic, unwavering commitment, and results-oriented approach. Jana's ability to connect with partners and unlock growth opportunities will drive incredible value."

Whitcomb's extensive career is characterized by her innovative and strategic thinking, as well as her depth of experience in direct sales, channel development, and managed services. Her ability to combine operational excellence with creative problem-solving has consistently delivered measurable success throughout her career. Having held leadership roles with prominent industry companies such as Fortinet, F5, and Blue Coat systems (now part of Broadcom), Whitcomb has cultivated deep relationships and established a reputation as a trusted collaborator and goal-oriented leader.

"I am thrilled to join BlackCloak at such an exciting time and look forward to harnessing the power of partnerships to drive the company to the next level," said Whitcomb. "BlackCloak's dedication to protecting the digital lives of executives and high-net-worth families aligns perfectly with my passion for creating meaningful, value-driven relationships with partners. Together, we'll unlock limitless potential for growth and innovation."

With Whitcomb's leadership, BlackCloak is poised to strengthen its relationships with channel and alliance partners, delivering robust solutions that align with the evolving cybersecurity needs of its members. Her appointment underscores BlackCloak's commitment to expanding its partner ecosystem and maintaining its position as a trailblazer in digital executive protection.

About BlackCloak

BlackCloak protects corporate executives and high-profile individuals from cybersecurity, privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Platform is a holistic solution that includes mobile and desktop apps and concierge support. Executives and high-profile individuals gain complete peace of mind knowing their family, reputation, and finances are secured. Companies rest assured that their brand, intellectual property, data, and finances are protected against threats from executives without invading their personal lives. Learn more at www.blackcloak.io, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

