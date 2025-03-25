Jane Fraser, Chief Executive Officer of Citi, Joins the Group of Thirty

The Group of Thirty is pleased to announce Jane Fraser has joined the Group's membership.

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Group of Thirty (G30) is pleased to announce Jane Fraser has joined the Group's membership. Ms. Fraser, Chief Executive Officer of Citi since March 2021, has had a career of distinguished leadership in global banking.

The Group of Thirty, founded in 1978, is an independent global council comprised of economic and financial leaders from the public and private sectors and academia. It aims to deepen understanding of economic and financial issues, and of the international implications of decisions taken in the public and private sectors. Members participate in the Group in their personal capacities, not on behalf of any organization to which they may be affiliated. A full list of current G30 members is available at http://group30.org/members.

Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Group of Thirty, said: "Jane's experience and reputation as a global leader in banking will enrich the work of the Group and aid in our mission of promoting understanding and practical solutions in an increasingly complex world."

Jane Fraser said: "The Group of Thirty plays an important role in helping address the world's key economic and financial challenges. I thank the Group's leadership for their invitation and look forward to joining its distinguished membership as we work to advance this work during a critical time for the global economy."

