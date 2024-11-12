Jane Ross Tutoring Launches New Website Designed by Bramblett Group

"Our goal was to help Jane Ross Tutoring communicate with their clients effectively and efficiently, and we are grateful for our team members who collaborated to tell their story." Post this

"Bramblett Group worked from the ground up to build the appropriate infrastructure that could accommodate all our growing needs," Phillips shared. "As we expand through franchising, our new franchisee sub-page now makes communication easy and seamless, something our old website could not handle."

The legacy of the tutoring company dates back to 1979 when agency founder Jane Ross first began tutoring students from her living room in Memphis, Tennessee. Today, with a history of 45 years of meeting student needs, Jane Ross Tutoring offers private tutoring, in-person workshops and numerous online courses designed to prepare students for the ACT, the SAT or the PSAT.

The updated website now serves a broader audience. In addition to the "Students and Parents" tab, visitors will find a new "Schools and Educators" section with detailed content about on-site workshops for students, professional development for teachers, and online training options. Simple, accessible forms allow potential customers to easily request more information based on their specific needs. The site also includes video testimonials from school counselors and administrators, sharing their positive experiences with Jane Ross Tutoring's services.

"I was very satisfied with the expertise provided by Bramblett Group in bringing this website to life," Phillips continued. "I love that their team approach provided us with graphic designers, coding and development team members, photographers, videographers, project managers and more. I especially appreciated how they took the time to understand our business model and tailor the site to fit."

"Our Bramblett Group team has been honored to serve and partner with Jane Ross Tutoring, an organization with a trusted and proven track record of serving students and families" BG Founder and Co-owner Jason Bramblett said. "Their important mission of training students to maximize their ACT, PSAT and SAT scores has impacted young people's futures for 45 years. Our goal was to help Jane Ross Tutoring communicate with their clients effectively and efficiently, and we are grateful for our team members who collaborated to tell their story."

Now with offices in both Memphis and Nashville, Jane Ross Tutoring is well equipped to serve students and educators all across the mid-south area. Phillips hopes that the new website will provide enhanced visibility and promote further growth in the region.

For more information about Jane Ross Tutoring, and to visit the new website, please visit janerosstutoring.com.

Media Contact

Dawn Bramblett, Jane Ross Tutoring, 731-608-7650, [email protected], janerosstutoring.com

SOURCE Jane Ross Tutoring