Janek Performance Group Launches Critical "Opportunity Management" and Expands Jenius Platform to Redefine Sales Execution at Scale

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Janek Performance Group announced the launch of Critical Opportunity Management™, a strategic training program that equips sales organizations to manage and win their most important deals with greater precision and consistency. The company also introduced significant enhancements to Jenius CC™ (Jenius), its AI-powered enablement platform that unifies process, skills, and technology into a single system of execution.
Sales teams continue to face a growing execution gap where training and methodology fail to consistently translate into field performance. Janek's integrated approach closes this gap by orchestrating strategy, skill, and technology around sellers and leaders, rather than around disconnected systems. Critical Opportunity Management gives teams a structured and repeatable way to identify high-value opportunities, plan effectively, and stay aligned with buyer needs throughout the deal lifecycle.
"Sales performance has not declined because of a lack of effort or talent. It is the result of systems that were never designed around the people responsible for execution," said Nick Kane, Managing Partner at Janek Performance Group. "Critical Opportunity Management brings strategy and skill together in real opportunities, while Jenius embeds that consistency at scale."
Coinciding with the new program launch, Janek introduced a new wave of platform enhancements that strengthen Jenius as the orchestration layer for modern sales execution.
Key enhancements include:
- Enhanced Coaching Agent: AI-powered coaching that delivers proactive, contextual insights and feedback in real time, scaling support without additional managerial bandwidth.
- AI Video Role Play: Practice and reinforcement directly tied to live CRM opportunities, enabling sellers to rehearse and refine before key meetings.
- Embedded App + Pop-Out Chat: Seamlessly integrated experiences across Salesforce, Dynamics, and other tools so sellers can access guidance and microlearning in the flow of work.
- Enterprise Trust Enhancement: SOC2 compliance and Single Sign-On for large-scale security and scalability.
"These enhancements elevate seller performance where it matters most. Execution improves when insights, preparation, and coaching live in the same environment sellers use to manage their deals," said Justin Zappulla, Managing Partner at Janek Performance Group.
Together, Critical Opportunity Management and the latest evolution of Jenius give organizations a repeatable system to improve win rates on their most strategic deals, increase execution consistency, and convert methodology into measurable revenue impact.
About Janek Performance Group
Janek Performance Group is a leading sales performance company that helps organizations drive predictable revenue growth through training, consulting, and technology. Janek's solutions combine proven methodology with modern enablement tools to create sustainable performance systems at scale.
To learn more about Critical Opportunity Management and Jenius, visit www.janek.com.
