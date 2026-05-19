Janek Performance Group Launches Enhanced AI Video Roleplay Feature in Jenius CC

With AI video roleplay, we're providing sales professionals a way to prepare for the exact conversations they're about to have, in a format that feels real, immediate, and actionable. Post this

With the introduction of AI video roleplay, Jenius advances this approach by simulating dynamic, face-to-face customer interactions. Sales reps can practice conversations using real deal context, refining messaging, handling objections, and building confidence in an environment that closely mirrors live selling.

"Sales is one of the only professions where people are expected to perform before they've had a chance to truly practice," said Greg Smith, EVP of Technology and Innovation at Janek Performance Group. "With AI video roleplay in Jenius, we're changing that dynamic and providing sales professionals a way to prepare for the exact conversations they're about to have, in a format that feels real, immediate, and actionable."

Traditional roleplay and training methods often fall short because they are disconnected from active deals. Practice happens in scheduled sessions or generic scenarios, leaving reps to navigate critical conversations in real time. Jenius closes this gap by enabling practice grounded in real opportunity data and delivered directly within existing workflows.

The enhanced AI video roleplay feature builds on this foundation by:

Bringing practice closer to real-world selling through video-based interaction

Allowing reps to rehearse specific conversations tied to active opportunities

Embedding preparation directly into daily workflows

Driving measurable improvements in confidence, consistency, and deal outcomes

By shifting practice from occasional training to in-the-moment preparation, Jenius helps organizations improve win rates, accelerate ramp time, and ensure more consistent execution across teams. Even small performance gains can translate into meaningful revenue impact at scale. Jenius is available to existing and new clients of Janek Performance Group. To find out more, please visit https://www.janek.com/jenius/.

About Janek Performance Group

Janek Performance Group is a global sales performance and enablement firm that helps organizations improve revenue outcomes by changing behavior in the moments that matter most. Through a combination of consulting, training, and AI-driven technology, Janek enables sales teams to prepare more effectively, execute more consistently, and continuously improve performance over time. To learn more about Janek, please visit https://www.janek.com

Media Contact

Prima Walker, Janek Performance Group, 1 800-979-0079, [email protected], https://www.janek.com

SOURCE Janek Performance Group