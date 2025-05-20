Janek Performance Group Launches JeniusCC: Revolutionizing Sales Coaching with AI

Jenius changes the game for sales coaching. It's not just another tool. It's an intelligent system that learns, adapts, and supports sellers in real time, fostering consistent, measurable improvements. Post this

Built from the ground up with artificial intelligence at its core, Jenius is designed to overcome the persistent challenges faced by sales managers and reps alike. With integration capabilities from other sales productivity tools, Jenius delivers contextual coaching based on live sales data, helping managers provide actionable insights without disrupting existing workflows.

Nick Kane, Managing Partner at Janek, stated, "We built Jenius to address a critical gap in modern sales enablement. Sales coaching is essential for performance, yet traditional methods are often reactive and fragmented. Jenius is different because it is proactive, integrated, and designed to keep coaching consistent and impactful."

Addressing the Challenges of Sales Coaching

Sales managers face growing complexity in their coaching efforts, from time constraints to fragmented technology. Jenius tackles these issues head-on with features like real-time coaching nudges, integration across the tech ecosystem, and AI-powered insights that support ongoing development rather than one-off interventions.

For sales enablement leaders, Jenius provides scalable coaching powered by Janek's proven sales methodology and comprehensive training catalog, which can be personalized to each seller, eliminating the time-consuming process of manual content creation. The platform continuously evolves to match company, and industry trends and integrates seamlessly with existing sales training, ensuring that coaching is both relevant, efficient and sustained.

For sales reps, Jenius delivers context-aware coaching directly within their workflow, allowing them to develop critical selling skills without leaving their everyday tools. This helps reduce ramp time, improve forecast accuracy, and ultimately close more deals more often by making coaching a continuous part of the sales process.

Justin Zappulla, Managing Partner at Janek, emphasized, "Our clients have invested heavily in sales enablement, but traditional approaches haven't kept up with modern demands. Jenius is designed to scale coaching across teams, making it accessible and effective for every rep, every day."

Transforming Sales Performance at Scale

By leveraging AI to provide continuous learning and contextual coaching, Jenius ensures that every sales interaction becomes a teachable moment. The platform empowers sales leaders to reinforce best practices while fostering real-time behavior change.

The system's always-on coaching model provides guidance during critical sales interactions, using data from CRM, email, and call analysis tools to deliver personalized insights on demand. This proactive approach means managers spend less time manually tracking progress and more time driving strategic outcomes.

Greg Smith, EVP for Technology and Innovation at Janek, noted, "Jenius changes the game for sales coaching. It's not just another tool. It's an intelligent system that learns, adapts, and supports sellers in real time, fostering consistent, measurable improvements."

About Janek Performance Group

Janek Performance Group is a leading provider of sales training and consulting services, recognized for delivering innovative solutions that drive real sales results. JeniusCC marks a new chapter in Janek's commitment to helping sales organizations excel in an increasingly dynamic marketplace.

For more information or to schedule a free demo of Jenius, visit Janek Performance Group or contact mailto:[email protected].

Media Contact

Prima Walker, Janek Performance Group, 1 8009790079, [email protected], https://www.janek.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Janek Performance Group