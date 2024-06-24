Janelle Feigley announces the launch of SEEFARI, HABITAT OF ART & DESIGN

North Kingstown boasts a new creative shopping venue, SEEFARI. SEEFARI, habitat of art and design, is an immersive gallery offering curated objects of art and desire. As the art studio of Janelle Feigley, this HABITAT involves showcasing new and past original work, one-of-a-kind artifacts and vintage treasures. The creative space was founded in 2023 and offers a unique departure from the typical art gallery and boutique shopping experience.

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Janelle "Elle" Feigley, of Elle Art Design, has announced the launch of SEEFARI, habitat of art & design. SEEFARI is a shopper's haven. A retail boutique art gallery and the studio of Feigley, offering objects of art and desire and vintage drool-worthy finds from clothing to home decor. An immersive experience into Feigley's private studio, or perhaps her brain. Feigley's hyper-curated space changes daily and features a unique collection where everything you see or touch is for sale. Official launch events will take place at SEEFARI on Friday through Sunday, June 28th-30th from noon onward with nightly surprises and giveaways.

"Art is everywhere," Feigley states. "My vision for Seefari is completely out-of-the-box, and I am hoping to break walls on what a typical art gallery & boutique shopping experience should look like."

Drawing inspiration from an African safari in both its name and physical appearance, SEEFARI aims to become a go-to destination for original art, one-of-a-kind artifacts and vintage treasures. In addition to its creative studio and retail offerings, the space will host ongoing events and pop-ups within the habitat to support other artists, creators and community members.

SEEFARI was founded by renowned artist and designer, Janelle "Elle" Feigley of Elle Art Design and Gossip, a well-known multi-store retail boutique, in one of Feigley's many lives. In addition to her studio work, she offers private, group and corporate art instruction and is often hired as a live event painter. Visit Elle in her habitat on June 28th at the official SEEFARI Launch Party, from 5 - 9 pm. The first 50 guests will receive a VIP SEEFARI gift bag, filled with coveted objects to keep or trade with other VIP inhabitants attending the event. Saturday evening events will include LIVE painting with raffle items and giveaways. All weekend, SEEFARI will offer 20% off EVERYTHING in the store, including her art.

"SEEFARI is an extraordinarily intimate look into my life and work as an artist," Feigley shares. "It is a bold and authentic way of living that has evolved from the wisdom that love and loss has taught me. Every object within SEEFARI was chosen with intention and is a reflection of my personal experience and desire. I look forward to seeing my tribe take a walk on the wild side with me."

SEEFARI is located at 7512 Post Road in North Kingstown, Rhode Island. It is NOW open to the public with weekly hours Thursday through Sunday, or by private appointment. With new art and objects being curated continuously, the best place to stalk the brand is on instagram, @houseofseefari.

For more information, visit www.houseofseefari.com.

