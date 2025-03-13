Janet Davis Cleaners' Kyle Matthews Re-Elected, Leads AWGS Meeting in Texas

"As AWGS President, I'm committed to helping our members advance garment care," said Matthews. "The Texas meeting let me bring new insights for the best gown care in Metro Detroit." Post this

Elevating Local Wedding Gown Care Through Global Expertise

By participating in the annual AWGS meeting—hosted this year by Kite's Cleaners and Pinstripes in Fort Worth, TX—Matthews gained fresh insights into cutting-edge techniques, eco-friendly solutions, and advanced preservation methods that will directly benefit brides and families at Janet Davis Cleaners. Experts including Callie Tein of Modern Trousseau Bridal, Emily Foster of Emily Foster Creative, and Michael Tungesvick of Sankosha-USA covered topics from the latest design trends to state-of-the-art cleaning technology.

"My favorite part of the annual AWGS meeting is the round-table discussions," said Matthews. "They allow me to dive deep into specific topics and learn firsthand from other members' experiences. Coupled with insights from our industry-leading guest speakers, these conversations help me bring advanced, museum-quality cleaning and preservation to our brides here in Metro Detroit."

Barth Award Celebrates Industry Excellence

During the meeting, Matthews presented the fourteenth annual Jack Barth Memorial Award of Excellence to Ken Kinzer of Bridgestone Cleaners (Brooklyn, NY). Initiated by Linda Stokes-Barth in memory of her late husband, this prestigious award honors individuals who continuously elevate professional standards in wedding gown care and make outstanding contributions to AWGS.

Ongoing Commitment to Service and Sustainability

AWGS members—including Janet Davis Cleaners—are certified to follow museum-recommended standards for cleaning and preserving wedding gowns. The Association's international warranty ensures that every bride's gown is honored by AWGS members worldwide. Additionally, AWGS partners with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant a tree for each gown preservation, reinforcing a commitment to environmental responsibility.

"Every gown tells a story," said Matthews. "We believe in preserving those stories for future generations and doing it sustainably. Through AWGS, we have the resources, training, and global network to make that happen."

About Janet Davis Cleaners

Founded in 1938, Janet Davis Cleaners is a family-owned and operated business in Berkley, Michigan. Now under Kyle Matthews's leadership, the company continues its tradition of offering exceptional cleaning, pressing, and preservation services—including specialized care for wedding gowns, heirloom garments, and delicate textiles. Janet Davis Cleaners is proud to serve the Metro Detroit community with convenient pickup and delivery, expert craftsmanship, and customer-focused service.

For additional information about Janet Davis Cleaners and its award-winning wedding gown preservation services, please visit https://www.JanetDavisCleaners.com or call us at (248) 543-0340. To learn more about The Association of Wedding Gown Specialists and its members, please visit www.WeddingGownSpecialists.com.

Media Contact

Kyle Matthews, Janet Davis Cleaners, 1 2485430340, [email protected], https://www.janetdaviscleaners.com

SOURCE Janet Davis Cleaners