Janey Construction Selects Wellness Workdays to Foster Employee Well-Being and a Resilient Workforce

Safety isn't confined to hard hats and caution signs. This program, with Wellness Workdays, allows us to connect with our employees in ways that we didn't think were possible in construction," says Janey's Safety Manager, Geoffrey Woodberry. Post this

"We understand the demanding nature of the construction industry and the toll it can take on a worker's well-being", says Debra Wein, CEO & Founder of Wellness Workdays. "By providing employees with a dedicated Behavioral Health and Wellness Coach, we are able to provide the necessary tools, support, resources, and accountability to prioritize employee well-being while contributing to the productivity of the workforce. We are committed to creating a workplace that not only prioritizes safety on the job, but also supports total worker health."

One-on-one health coaching will be available both on-site and virtually to provide personalized support, tailored guidance, and resources to enhance employee well-being. Onsite biometric screenings and individualized health assessments will be offered to empower individuals to make informed decisions about their lifestyle and overall health.

Employees will also have the opportunity to come together to participate in group health coaching sessions that will touch on current wellness topics. These group sessions, led by an experienced professional, will provide a supportive environment where individuals can share their experiences, provide mutual support for behavior change, and create a collaborative learning environment.

"Having a wellness program is extremely important and beneficial to employees," says Janey's Safety Manager, Geoffrey Woodberry. "Our commitment to wellness is crucial because, at the core, our people are our greatest asset. Safety isn't confined to hard hats and caution signs. It extends to the overall well-being of our team, mentally and physically. This program, with Wellness Workdays, allows us to connect with our employees in ways that we didn't think were possible in construction. Growing up, we are taught that we should leave our personal life at home, but sometimes that's not an easy thing to do. We are so incredibly thankful to be partnered with Wellness Workdays because they help individuals find that healthy balance between their work and personal lives."

About Wellness Workdays

Wellness Workdays is a leading provider of measurable workplace wellness programs that produce quantifiable reductions in healthcare costs and improved employee productivity. With two decades of providing outcome-based wellness solutions, Wellness Workdays has helped organizations in all industries generate greater value through improved employee health. A Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise, we have earned industry recognition and best practices awards for our clients, including New Balance, Turner Construction, Skanska, Brown University, the Maine Department of Transportation, Rockland Trust Bank, The Maine Bankers Association, and Harvard Business School. Visit us at http://www.wellnessworkdays.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Janey Construction

Founded in 1984, Janey Construction Management (Janey) has been providing construction management and consulting services through the Northeast and has emerged as one of the leading construction management companies in New England. Janey's portfolio includes commercial and residential projects with offices in Boston, Cape Cod, and Washington DC. From building to managing and now consulting, Janey has maintained a solid reputation of delivering quality and excellence for 40 years. The success of the firm is based on our history of respecting the goals and vision of clients by providing them with the expertise and dedication required for each project. For more information, visit http://www.janeyco.com.

Media Contact

Media Relations, Wellness Workdays, (781) 741-5483, [email protected], www.wellnessworkdays.com

Twitter LinkedIn

SOURCE Wellness Workdays