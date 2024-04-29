Janine Cebollero Promoted to Managing Director at FirstService Residential New York

"Janine's journey with FirstService has been one of continuous growth and achievement. I am confident that Team Cebollero will flourish under her guidance." — Christina Forbes, President of FirstService Residential's Manhattan Condo/Co-op Division Post this

"Janine's journey with FirstService has been one of continuous growth and achievement," said Christina Forbes, president of the Manhattan Condo/Co-op Division. "She joined our Emerging Leaders Program in 2023, demonstrating a commitment to her personal and professional development, all while maintaining exemplary service levels and dedication to her clients and team. I am confident that Team Cebollero will flourish under her guidance."

Cebollero joined the company in 2012 as an assistant property manager and received successive promotions to associate property manager, property manager, and senior property in 2021. She has won numerous FirstService Excellence Awards, including Client Hero in 2021, and is a recent graduate of the company's Emerging Leaders Program, each recognizing her accomplishments as a leader and an embodiment of the company's core values.

"Working at FirstService has given me the opportunity to build decade-long relationships with the board members I serve, who look to me as their trusted advisor," said Cebollero. "I look forward to this next chapter of my career and inspiring my team to drive positive, meaningful change in the buildings we manage."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

