Janis and Marshall Rice Introduce "Sydney" A Joyful, Erasable Coloring Storybook Celebrating Purpose, Friendship, and Creativity

New Interactive Storybook Celebrates Purpose and Play Janis and Marshall Rice's Sydney introduces kids to a hard-working, friendly bulldozer in a reusable coloring storybook that fosters creativity, kindness, and confidence

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Authors Janis and Marshall Rice announce the release of Sydney, a delightful new addition to their series of erasable coloring storybooks designed to engage children in reading, creativity, and imagination.

Sydney is a cheerful little bulldozer who loves to work hard, greet friends, and make a difference each day. With confidence, kindness, and purpose, Sydney spends the day helping others and ends the evening content after a job well done. The story highlights the joy of friendship, responsibility, and pride in one's work — all wrapped in a fun, hands-on format for young readers.

Unlike traditional coloring books, Sydney is an erasable, interactive storybook, allowing children to color, wipe clean, and start again. With reusable pages and erasable crayons, kids can bring Sydney's world to life over and over, fostering both creativity and sustainability.

"We wanted Sydney to show kids that happiness comes from working together, being kind, and taking pride in what you do," the authors said. "And of course, to let them have fun while doing it!"

About the Authors

Janis Rice, a proud Michigander, was raised in Rochester Hills and worked as an executive administrative assistant and recruiter before life brought unexpected challenges with Multiple Sclerosis. Her perseverance, faith, and creativity have continued to shine as she finds joy in writing, community involvement, and storytelling.





Marshall Rice, also a native of Michigan, studied industrial design at the College for Creative Studies in Detroit and the Art Center College of Design in Los Angeles. His versatile career spans design, engineering, education, and music. Today, he continues to inspire through art and performance, singing in his church choir and playing flute in the Waterford New Horizons Concert Band.

Together, the husband-and-wife duo craft stories that celebrate hard work, optimism, and imagination. Their books — including Casey and now Sydney — reflect their shared belief that storytelling should uplift, educate, and entertain.

Sydney is available now at ricecheckskids.com.

