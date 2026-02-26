Janis and Marshall Rice Introduce "Sydney" A Joyful, Erasable Coloring Storybook Celebrating Purpose, Friendship, and Creativity

Interactive Coloring Storybook Inspires Creativity and Kindness Janis and Marshall Rice's Sydney introduces a joyful bulldozer in an erasable, reusable coloring storybook that encourages teamwork, responsibility, and imagination in young readers.

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Authors Janis and Marshall Rice announce the release of Sydney, a delightful new addition to their series of erasable coloring storybooks designed to engage children in reading, creativity, and imagination.

Sydney is a cheerful little bulldozer who loves to work hard, greet friends, and make a difference each day. With confidence, kindness, and purpose, Sydney spends the day helping others and ends the evening content after a job well done. The story highlights the joy of friendship, responsibility, and pride in one's work — all wrapped in a fun, hands-on format for young readers.

Unlike traditional coloring books, Sydney is an erasable, interactive storybook, allowing children to color, wipe clean, and start again. With reusable pages and erasable markers, kids can bring Sydney's world to life over and over, fostering both creativity and sustainability.

"We wanted Sydney to show kids that happiness comes from working together, being kind, and taking pride in what you do," the authors said. "And of course, to let them have fun while doing it!"

About the Authors

Janis Rice, a proud Michigander, was raised in Rochester Hills. Earlier she was active in sports. An executive administrative assistant with Elias Brothers Big Boy, she later became a recruiter for corporate sales candidates. Life brought unexpected challenges with the onset of Multiple Sclerosis. Jan, though, has been active in her church and community. Her perseverance, faith, and creativity have continued to shine as she finds joy in writing, community involvement, and storytelling.

Marshall Rice, also a native of Michigan was born in Pontiac. He studied industrial design at the College for Creative Studies in Detroit and the Art Center College of Design in Los Angeles. He holds a Bachelor of General Studies degree from Oakland University, Rochester Michagan. His versatile career beginning with industrial design, spans design, engineering, education, and music. Today, he continues to enjoy singing in his church choir and playing flute in the Waterford New Horizons Concert Band. Together, the husband-and-wife duo craft stories that celebrate hard work, optimism, and imagination. Their books — including Casey and now Sydney — reflect their shared belief that storytelling should uplift, educate, and entertain.

Sydney is available now at ricecheckskids.com

Media Contact

Kelly Sanchez, Stellar Literary Press and Media, 1 (650) 546-4251, [email protected], https://stellarliterary.com/

SOURCE Stellar Literary Press and Media