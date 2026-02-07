Janis and Marshall Rice Launch "Casey" A Heartwarming, Erasable Coloring Storybook That Brings Machines, Friendship, and Fun to Life

Interactive Kids' Book Celebrates Teamwork and Creativity Casey by Janis and Marshall Rice is a charming erasable coloring storybook that inspires children with themes of community, friendship, and imaginative play

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Authors Janis and Marshall Rice introduce Casey, an imaginative children's storybook that invites young readers to explore friendship, teamwork, and creativity — with a fun twist: it's an erasable coloring storybook!

Casey is a cheerful front loader who loves helping others and working hard in the little village. When heavy snow blankets the town, Casey and its trusty friend Sydney the bulldozer come to the rescue, clearing the way and bringing life back to the community. But what do they do with all that snow? Readers will have to discover the surprise inside!

More than just a story, Casey is an interactive reading and coloring experience designed to spark imagination and develop fine motor skills. Its wipe-clean, reusable pages allow children to color, erase, and create again — perfect for endless fun and creativity.

"We wanted to create something that lets children not just read, but participate in the story," the authors shared. "Casey encourages creativity, teamwork, and a sense of community — all through play."

About the Authors

Janis Rice, a lifelong Michigander, was raised in Rochester Hills. A former executive administrative assistant and recruiter, Jan faced life-altering health challenges following her diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis. Yet her resilience shines through as she channels her creativity into writing and community involvement.

Marshall Rice, also a Michigan native, studied industrial design at the College for Creative Studies in Detroit and the Art Center College of Design in Los Angeles. His professional journey spans industrial design, engineering, and education. Today, he's not only a published author but also an active musician, singing in his church choir and playing flute in the Waterford New Horizons Concert Band.

Together, Janis and Marshall have co-authored engaging children's books that celebrate imagination, friendship, and perseverance. They currently reside in Keego Harbor, Michigan, where they continue to create stories that uplift and inspire young readers.

Casey is available now through ricecheckskids.com.

