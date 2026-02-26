Janis and Marshall Rice Launch "Casey" A Heartwarming, Erasable Coloring Storybook That Brings Machines, Friendship, and Fun to Life

Interactive Coloring Storybook Celebrates Teamwork and Fun Janis and Marshall Rice's Casey invites children into a heartwarming, erasable coloring adventure that promotes creativity, friendship, and community through hands-on storytelling

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Authors Janis and Marshall Rice introduce Casey, an imaginative children's storybook that invites young readers to explore friendship, teamwork, and creativity — with a fun twist: it's an erasable coloring storybook!

Casey is a cheerful front loader who loves helping others and working hard in the little village. When heavy snow blankets the town, Casey and its trusty friend Sydney the bulldozer come to the rescue, clearing the way and bringing life back to the community. But what do they do with all that snow? Readers will have to discover the surprise inside!

More than just a story, Casey is an interactive reading and coloring experience designed to spark imagination and develop fine motor skills. Its wipe-clean, reusable pages allow children to color, erase, and create again — perfect for endless fun and creativity.

"We wanted to create something that lets children not just read, but participate in the story," the authors shared. "Casey encourages creativity, teamwork, and a sense of community — all through work and play."

About the Authors

Janis Rice, a proud Michigander, was raised in Rochester Hills. Earlier she was active in sports. An executive administrative assistant with Elias Brothers Big Boy, she later became a recruiter for corporate sales candidates. Life brought unexpected challenges with the onset of Multiple Sclerosis. Jan, though, has been active in her church and community. Her perseverance, faith, and creativity have continued to shine as she finds joy in writing, community involvement, and storytelling.

Marshall Rice, also a native of Michigan was born in Pontiac. He studied industrial design at the College for Creative Studies in Detroit and the Art Center College of Design in Los Angeles. He holds a Bachelor of General Studies degree from Oakland University, Rochester Michagan. His versatile career beginning with industrial design, spans design, engineering, education, and music. Today, he continues to enjoy singing in his church choir and playing flute in the Waterford New Horizons Concert Band.

Together, Janis and Marshall have co-authored engaging children's books that celebrate imagination, friendship, and perseverance. They currently reside in Keego Harbor, Michigan, where they continue to create stories that uplift and inspire young readers. Keywords: erasable coloring storybook, wipe clean, fun machinery, activity book, reusable pages, erasable crayons, child-friendly, easy cleanup, interactive coloring, creative expression.

Casey is available now through ricecheckskids.com.

