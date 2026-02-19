JaniTech Appoints Corey Lombardi as Vice President of Operations as Dawn Terrill Transitions to Strategic Advisor

"Corey has demonstrated a strong ability to lead with a commitment to our people and our team, those core to our service delivery success" said Dawn Terrill, President. Post this

Born in Connecticut, Corey's early career in hospitality in Boston ultimately brought him to Vermont. He supported the opening of The Friendly Toast in downtown Burlington as General Manager. He joined the JaniTech team in 2019 and soon thereafter became a member of the leadership team managing a number of customers across Central and Southern Vermont. Lombardi's roots in the cleaning industry began early, beginning with janitorial work at local ball fields and summer school cleaning, where he gained experience across all facets of janitorial services.

In his new role, Lombardi will oversee the JaniTech brand development and execution, with a focus on improving customer experience, strengthening the company's market position in Vermont, and expanding its presence throughout New England.

"Corey has demonstrated a strong ability to lead with a commitment to our people and our team, those core to our service delivery success" said Dawn Terrill, President. "He understands our operations from the ground up— from frontline custodial work to leading large, multi-site teams — and has earned the trust of both our team members and clients. We are confident he will continue to drive performance and deliver service excellence." Lombardi was also recognized with a JaniTech Leadership Award in his first year with the company and continues to invest in industry development through ISSA and BSCAI leadership events.

"I am honored by the opportunity and excited to take on this role with Dawn's legacy and TFG's vision closely in mind" said Lombardi. "I look forward to leading our team, exceeding customer expectations, and continuing to drive JaniTech's strategy as we grow and evolve."

President Dawn Terrill will continue to serve as Strategic Advisor for the organization. In this position, Terrill will guide growth strategy and knowledge transfer of her extensive operational expertise, industry insight, and proven leadership. The organization has strengthened under her leadership since 2006. Her influence has shaped JaniTech's success and culture, reflecting a long-standing dedication to Vermont and the communities the company serves.

