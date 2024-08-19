Janser to Retire From Memorial Healthcare System Foundations

"Kevin's impact has been significant, not just within our Memorial family, but throughout the entire philanthropic community in South Florida," - K. Scott Wester Post this

"Kevin's impact has been significant, not just within our Memorial family, but throughout the entire philanthropic community in South Florida," said K. Scott Wester, Memorial Healthcare System president and CEO. "His leadership positively impacted countless families, and his passion for fundraising made a difference for causes and campaigns that matter."

A graduate of both Southern Illinois University and the University of West Florida, Janser began his career in higher education before transitioning to healthcare. Prior to joining Memorial in 2007, he was vice president of development at Holy Cross Hospital.

"Retiring is bittersweet," said Janser, a Boca Raton resident. "I look forward to spending more time with my family, but I will miss the many colleagues, supporters, and friends who have made this journey so special. I thank each and every one of them."

Janser's Memorial career included sharing the stage with former U.S. President Bill Clinton, music's Gloria Estefan, author James Patterson, and sports figures that included Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Bob Costas, Pat Riley, and Derek Jeter. The Conine Clubhouse, where families can stay for free while a child is being treated at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, is annually funded by philanthropic gifts generated at events hosted with former major league ballplayer Jeff Conine. Janser also shepherded ongoing partnerships with Florida Panthers Captain Aleksander "Sasha" Barkov and Anthony Rizzo of the New York Yankees that have resulted in significant contributions to Memorial's nonprofit foundations. He also oversaw numerous annual fundraisers that inspired philanthropic giving, including the Diamond Angels' Fairy Tale Ball, Tour de Broward, and Joe DiMaggio American Icon Award.

"Nothing is more important than the health of ourselves and our families. When individuals and businesses support Memorial's adult and pediatric foundations, it's an investment that directly benefits themselves, families, employees, and the entire community," said Janser.

The Memorial Foundation (http://www.mhs.net/about/foundation) and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Foundation (http://www.jdch.com/give-back/foundation) raise funds philanthropically to assist patients, families, and underwrite the cost of programs, facilities, and equipment within the Memorial Healthcare System.

To learn more or make a donation, please call 954.265.3454 or visit them online.

Media Contact

Yanet Obarrio Sanchez, Memorial Healthcare System, 954-265-1136, [email protected], http://www.mhs.net/

SOURCE Memorial Healthcare System