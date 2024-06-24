Janson Media Acquires Global Distribution Rights to Three Roads Communications Content

"Partnering with Janson Media allows us to expand our reach and share our content with new audiences across the globe," said Russ Hodge, President of Three Roads Communications. Post this

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Three Roads Communications and bring their exceptional content to a global audience," said Stephen Janson, President of Janson Media. "This acquisition aligns with our mission to provide compelling and diverse programming to viewers everywhere, and we look forward to a successful collaboration."

Three Roads Communications, known for its award-winning productions and high-quality storytelling, is equally enthusiastic about the partnership. "Partnering with Janson Media allows us to expand our reach and share our content with new audiences across the globe," said Russ Hodge, President of Three Roads Communications. "We are confident that Janson Media's expertise in distribution will help us achieve even greater success."

The partnership will initially focus on several key titles from Three Roads Communications' library, with plans to introduce new content in the coming months. Viewers can look forward to an array of engaging programs, including critically acclaimed documentaries, captivating travel series, and insightful historical features.

This agreement represents a strategic move for both companies, leveraging Janson Media's extensive distribution network and Three Roads Communications' content creation expertise to deliver unparalleled entertainment experiences. The collaboration is set to enhance both companies' portfolios and strengthen their positions in the global media market.

About Janson Media:

Janson Media is an independent media company specializing in worldwide digital, television, and theatrical distribution. With a diverse catalog of high-quality content, Janson Media is dedicated to bringing engaging and innovative programming to audiences around the world.

About Three Roads Communications:

Three Roads Communications is a leading production company known for its award-winning documentaries, lifestyle shows, travel series, and historical programs. Committed to high-quality storytelling, Three Roads Communications produces content that educates, entertains, and inspires viewers.

