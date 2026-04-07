JanTec, Inc. Introduces Its VoltMotion™ Battery-Powered, Modular Conveyor Division

VoltMotion's modular, mobile, and rechargeable conveyors offer flexible material handling solutions to move products over variable distances on a single charge without the need for fixed power drops or extension cords. Post this

The conveyors' aluminum frames with folding supports, conveniently nest within a mobile storage cart unit for quick expansion or reduction of conveyor length. The optional mobile carts are available with space for batteries and battery chargers and conveniently roll in and out of operational spaces. The applications for VoltMotion™ conveyors are broad and offer a flexible, temporary conveyance solutions when a fixed conveyance solution is not practical or cost effective.

VoltMotion™ is taking pre-orders now with deliveries beginning in July 2026. Customized options are available based on specific user needs. Standard units and optional features are available to pre-order on VoltMotion's website, volt-motion.com. Preview VoltMotion™ demo units at MODEX 2026 in Atlanta, Booth B7524.

About JanTec, Inc.

JanTec, established in 1979, and its operating divisions solves complex material handling problems. We listen carefully to customers' unique challenges and provide conveyors, components and material handling equipment to help overcome any roadblocks.

Media Contact

Scott Hasson, Lohre & Associates, 1 (800) 992-3303, [email protected], https://volt-motion.com/

SOURCE Lohre & Associates