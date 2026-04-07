JanTec, Inc. Introduces Its VoltMotion™ Battery-Powered, Modular Conveyor Division

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JanTec Inc., manufacturer of material handling and conveyor equipment and systems, launches its VoltMotion™ battery-powered conveyor Division. VoltMotion's modular, mobile, and rechargeable conveyors offer flexible material handling solutions to move products over variable distances on a single charge without the need for fixed power drops or extension cords. Additionally, the battery-powered solution reduces costs by eliminating energy usage during peak times and recharging in off-peak hours. VoltMotion™, utilizing light-weight, rechargeable Lithium-Iron-Phosphate batteries, allowing for maximum up-time with quick battery connect solutions that any operator can change.
VoltMotion™ plans to offer standard 5-foot and 10-foot conveyor lengths with five widths up to 36 inches (12", 18", 24", 30" and 36") and with each section driven by a 24V brushless Motor Driven Roller (MDR). High-torque and high-speed options are available depending on what your application needs. The standard solutions are available in B-Series (power belted conveyor) or R-Series (powered roller conveyor) options. VoltMotion's conveyors have run times between 12 – 40 hours on a single charge depending on conveyor width and product load conditions. Every conveyor purchased comes with a dedicated battery and charger.
The conveyors' aluminum frames with folding supports, conveniently nest within a mobile storage cart unit for quick expansion or reduction of conveyor length. The optional mobile carts are available with space for batteries and battery chargers and conveniently roll in and out of operational spaces. The applications for VoltMotion™ conveyors are broad and offer a flexible, temporary conveyance solutions when a fixed conveyance solution is not practical or cost effective.
VoltMotion™ is taking pre-orders now with deliveries beginning in July 2026. Customized options are available based on specific user needs. Standard units and optional features are available to pre-order on VoltMotion's website, volt-motion.com. Preview VoltMotion™ demo units at MODEX 2026 in Atlanta, Booth B7524.
About JanTec, Inc.
JanTec, established in 1979, and its operating divisions solves complex material handling problems. We listen carefully to customers' unique challenges and provide conveyors, components and material handling equipment to help overcome any roadblocks.
Media Contact
Scott Hasson, Lohre & Associates, 1 (800) 992-3303, [email protected], https://volt-motion.com/
SOURCE Lohre & Associates
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