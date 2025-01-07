January Is Receding Gums Awareness Month: Dr. John Chao Shares Prevention And Treatment Options

Dr. John Chao is the inventor of Pinhole® Gum Rejuvenation, the first minimally invasive alternative to conventional gum grafting surgery. Post this

Health risks of receding gums:

"Studies link receding gums to a higher risk of many health issues including heart disease and stroke, cancer, dementia and more," says Dr. Chao. "The gaps that form between the teeth and gums allow bacteria to enter the bloodstream, which can lead to infections and inflammation.

In a recent Delta Dental survey of more than 1,000 women with menopausal symptoms, 83% said they did not realize that menopause increases the risk of gum disease, which can lead to serious health issues. "Receding gums, a sign of gum disease, can develop due to hormonal changes during and after menopause," says Dr. Chao. The survey also found that one in three women responding had noticed their gums receding.

"Although many people perceive that receding gums are an 'older' person's problem, people of all ages, including those in their teens can be affected," says Dr. Chao.

"People may take care of their general health and maintain their appearance, but when looking in the mirror something may seem 'off' when they smile," says Dr. Chao. "Many people have receding gums but don't realize how their appearance can be affected by this common condition. Gum recession can make a person look older and less attractive, and is often a warning sign of gum disease."

An alternative to conventional gum grafting surgery:

"Conventional gum grafting, while appropriate for some patients, requires cutting and grafting of gum tissue, sutures and extended recovery time," says Dr. Chao. "Pinhole® Gum Rejuvenation is the first minimally invasive treatment that requires no scalpels, no sutures, and little to no downtime. The entire procedure is done through tiny pinholes made in the gums. The gum tissue is numbed with a local anesthetic. Then, using special dental instruments that I designed, gum tissue released and guided down to restore root coverage. The pinholes heal quickly, and most patients report little or no pain. This encourages more people to have the treatment they need."

Dr. Chao has personally trained and certified over 4,000 doctors to perform Pinhole Gum Rejuvenation®, which is available at his Los Angeles office and at certified providers across the US and around the world.

Receding Gums Awareness Month is intended to encourage people to seek professional advice if they suspect that they have receding gums. "Oral health is a critically important factor in one's overall health, well-being and longevity," says Dr. Chao.

