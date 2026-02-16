January Updates for NetZoom Visio Stencils Library of Data Center, Networking and AV Devices

NetZoom helps data center engineers move faster and with greater confidence by ensuring diagrams always reflect reality. With updated, vendor-accurate stencils and rapid custom shape creation, NetZoom eliminates guesswork, reduces rework, and keeps documentation aligned with live infrastructure. Post this

The following is a sample of the new manufacturers and new product lines released during January. Visit www.VisioStencils.com to review the entire collection of Data Center, Networking and AV devices in Microsoft® Visio® Stencil format.

Manufacturer / Device Product Lines

Aruba Networks / EdgeConnect

Chenbro Micom / DL252 Series

Cisco Systems / Nexus 9000 Series

Complete Connect / MX Series

Conectis / Gigamedia

cPacket Networks / cStor, cVu Series

Dell Computer / PowerEdge XE-Series

Exagrid Systems / EX Series

ForeScout Technologies / CounterACT

Kendall Howard / Linier Server Cabinets

KeyFactor / PKI

MaxxKonnect / Tuners

MikroTik / Switches

Nvidia / Spectrum

OnLogic / Rackmount Computers

Owl Computing Technologies / DualDiode

Panduit / Power Outlet Units, Fault Managed Power System, FlexFusion

Quintech / RF Matrix Switches

TelVue / Princeton Series

Zscaler / Zero Trust Branch Devices

NetZoom Visio Stencils is the world's largest library of device stencils used by professional IT and AV designers worldwide who use Microsoft® Visio® for their technical diagramming. The Device Library includes device stencils for racks, servers, storage, networking, telecom, security, and infrastructure devices for network and data center use. The library also includes stencils for audio, video, and home theater devices for integrators and contractors designing audio/video installations.

