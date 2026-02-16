January Updates for NetZoom Visio Stencils Library of Data Center, Networking and AV Devices

NetZoom® recently reported its January updates to the NetZoom Visio Stencils Device library of network and data center infrastructure devices and AV equipment including devices from Aruba Networks, Chenbro Micom, Cisco Systems, Complete Connect, Conectis, cPacket Networks, Dell Computer, Exagrid Systems, ForeScout Technologies, Kendall Howard, KeyFactor, MaxxKonnect, MikroTik, Nvidia, OnLogic, Owl Computing Technologies, Panduit, Quintech, TelVue, Zscaler and more.
CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetZoom, Inc. provides the largest collection of manufacturer-specific equipment stencils. Clients use the extensive NetZoom Visio Stencils Device Library for designing and diagramming computer networks, creating detailed data center rack elevations and designing audio/video networks.
"NetZoom helps data center engineers move faster and with greater confidence by ensuring their diagrams always reflect reality. With continuously updated, vendor-accurate stencils and rapid custom shape creation, NetZoom eliminates guesswork, reduces rework, and keeps documentation aligned with live infrastructure as environments evolve." stated Uriel Campos, General Manager at NetZoom, Inc.
The following is a sample of the new manufacturers and new product lines released during January. Visit www.VisioStencils.com to review the entire collection of Data Center, Networking and AV devices in Microsoft® Visio® Stencil format.
Manufacturer / Device Product Lines
- Aruba Networks / EdgeConnect
- Chenbro Micom / DL252 Series
- Cisco Systems / Nexus 9000 Series
- Complete Connect / MX Series
- Conectis / Gigamedia
- cPacket Networks / cStor, cVu Series
- Dell Computer / PowerEdge XE-Series
- Exagrid Systems / EX Series
- ForeScout Technologies / CounterACT
- Kendall Howard / Linier Server Cabinets
- KeyFactor / PKI
- MaxxKonnect / Tuners
- MikroTik / Switches
- Nvidia / Spectrum
- OnLogic / Rackmount Computers
- Owl Computing Technologies / DualDiode
- Panduit / Power Outlet Units, Fault Managed Power System, FlexFusion
- Quintech / RF Matrix Switches
- TelVue / Princeton Series
- Zscaler / Zero Trust Branch Devices
NetZoom Visio Stencils is the world's largest library of device stencils used by professional IT and AV designers worldwide who use Microsoft® Visio® for their technical diagramming. The Device Library includes device stencils for racks, servers, storage, networking, telecom, security, and infrastructure devices for network and data center use. The library also includes stencils for audio, video, and home theater devices for integrators and contractors designing audio/video installations.
Availability
NetZoom Visio Stencils are available for download 24x7 from the customer portal. Customer requested shapes are created free of charge and released within a week. For more information on a subscription, call 630-281-6464, email [email protected] or visit VisioStencils.com
About NetZoom
Founded in 1995, NetZoom, Inc. is an Illinois corporation with headquarters in the Chicago area. NetZoom provides NetZoom Visio Stencils for diagramming IT and AV networks and NetZoom Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) software. NetZoom DCIM enables data center professionals around the world to effectively model, manage, monitor, and maximize IT and Facility infrastructure.
For more information, please visit NetZoom.com.
NetZoom is a trademark of NetZoom, Inc. All others are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective owners.
Media Contact
Marketing Department, NetZoom, Inc., 1 630-281-6464, [email protected], https://visiostencils.com/
SOURCE NetZoom, Inc.
