January's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News: Jay-Z & Beyoncé, Emma Stone & Joan Rivers

"Emma Stone Lists & Sells Her LA Home"

Emma Stone just won Golden Globe and Critics' Choice awards for her performances in "Poor Things." She seems to be on a winning streak listing her charming four-bedroom home in Los Angeles in early January for $4 million and finding a buyer before the month was over.

"Jay-Z & Beyoncé Lead LA Home Deals"

Jay-Z and Beyoncé led the pack for the most expensive home purchases in Los Angeles in 2023 with their $200 million purchase of a home in Malibu's Paradise Cove. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck also made the list with their $61 million purchase of a Beverly Hills home.

"Joan Rivers' Haunted Mansion Delisted"

Purchased in 2014 after her death by a Middle Eastern buyer, Joan Rivers' palatial New York penthouse was back on the market for several years, but is now delisted. It is the apartment that Joan jokingly said was inhabited by the ghost of a former owner, Mrs. Spencer.

"Bad Bunny Gets Good Deal On Grande Home"

Bad Bunny has purchased one of Ariana Grande's homes for $600,000 less than what Ariana paid when she bought it from Cameron Diaz in early 2021. Even with the hefty discount, Bad Bunny still paid $8.3 million for the home in the popular Bird Streets section of the Hollywood Hills. Ariana has been on a home-buying binge in the last few years with homes in Florida, LA and New York. She is recently divorced from real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

"Lionel Messi Picks Fort Lauderdale"

One of the biggest news stories in American soccer in 2023 was Lionel Messi signing a contract to play in the United States for Inter Miami CF. The all-world star recently bought an eight-bedroom Fort Lauderdale home for $10.8 million.

"Sharon Stone's Sea Cliff Mansion"

In 1998, during the height of her fame, Sharon Stone purchased a home in San Francisco's tony Sea Cliff neighborhood with her then-husband, journalist Phil Bronstein. The couple paid $6 million for the 8,500-square-foot, Italianate-Victorian mansion, then sold it in 2005 for $13 million. It is now on the market again for $39 million.

"Nick Saban's $17.5 Million Florida Home"

Prior to his retirement, Nick Saban was the highest paid coach in college football earning $11.4 million in 2023. He recently paid $17.5 million for an oceanfront home in Jupiter, Florida.

"Kanye Forced To Sell Malibu Home"

Due to a number of financial issues, Kanye West has listed the Malibu oceanfront home he bought two years ago and has since gutted. Designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando, Kanye bought the 4,000-square-foot home two years ago for $57 million and is now asking $53 million. Kanye West's former home in the Hollywood Hills, where he lived for almost 15 years, was also recently for sale at $3.7 million.

"Billy Joel Explains His Move To Florida"

At a recent New York concert, Billy Joel explained that he is not moving full time to Florida. The New York State of Mind singer told the audience that "I'm just gonna spend a little more time in Florida like old Jewish guys from Long Island do." Billy recently listed his Oyster Bay home on New York's Long Island for $49 million.

"Patrick Swayze's Rancho Bizarro For Sale - Includes Goats & Ducks"

Patrick Swayze's longtime home he called "Rancho Bizarro" is for sale at $4.5 million. Also included in the sale are two goats and two ducks. Patrick died in 2009.

