Japanese Beauty Brand YA-MAN Launches Revolutionary Haircare Tools Line

"With the right tools, anyone can boost their hair's health and appearance at home and elevate their confidence," said Yamazaki. "Our family brand is built on innovation and forward-thinking, always looking to enhance product performance and give everyday consumers the best products for their beauty regimes. With our three latest releases, I'm excited to bring them to market and anticipate consumers will love the efficiency, advanced technology and smoother, professional finish they all provide. It's like having a personal stylist at your fingertips."

The YA-MAN Spa Styler Blow Dry & Scalp Massage ($299) is a fast-drying blow dryer that quickly and easily dries hair for a frizz-free body, bounce and shine while offering a soothing and stimulating option with the Scalp Lift massage attachment. Red light and infrared technology help stimulate both the scalp and hair. This helps the strands retain interior moisture by gently heating from inside and out.

The YA-MAN Spa Styler Straight & Wave ($149) is a versatile flat iron featuring YA-MAN's advanced Japanese technology where the health and vitality of the hair are as important as the beauty, ease and efficiency of its styling. Moisture Pulse Technology emits millions of negative ions to seal-in moisture and help reduce static frizz for smoother, shinier tresses.

The Deep Moist Repair Treatment ($30) is formulated with heat-activated ingredients such as keratin to fill and bind to the external hair structure for strand smoothness and body. Hydrating factors impart long-lasting moisture for a more manageable, silky feel, while almond, avocado, baobab and argan oils enhance shine.

The trio of new releases marks a continuation of YA-MAN's long-standing tradition of developing groundbreaking products, such as Japan's first high-frequency epilator and heated RF electric shaver, influencing a new generation of consumers to beauty tech reimagined. For more information, visit http://www.ya-manusa.com.

About YA-MAN:

Founded in 1978, YA-MAN is a global beauty brand that blends Japanese rituals with modern scientific innovations. Led by Kimiyo Yamazaki, the product line includes skincare, cosmetics, and beauty devices that have revolutionized the industry and redefined the concept of beauty. YA-MAN was the first brand of home-use beauty devices to be invited to the World Congress of Dermatology.

