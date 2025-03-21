Japanese Metal Suitcase Brand OPUS Launches in the US Market

OPUS, a leading Japanese brand of premium metal suitcases, is thrilled to announce its official launch in the United States. OPUS's suitcases are crafted from premium metals like aluminum, titanium, and magnesium, with the goal of creating timeless pieces that can be passed down through generations. Just as beloved musical works endure and are cherished across time, each OPUS suitcase is designed to become a unique companion, weaving its own tale of the owner's travels and marking its place in their personal history. OPUS has been providing high-quality aluminum suitcases in Japan and South Korea. With this expansion into the US market, we have evolved all aspects of our suitcases: design, functionality, durability, and sustainability. We have also introduced a more user-friendly repair design, making it possible for travelers to maintain their suitcases while on the go.

️Mission: Dedication to detail, an enduring emblem

OPUS was born to support every moment of your journey. From the selection of materials for each part to the eye-catching design and the durability that allows for long-term use, we have poured all our expertise in suitcase development into every detail.

OPUS names its suitcase models using element symbols and op. (opus number, like in music) to express the hope that each metal suitcase will become a timeless and beloved item.

Aluminum changes its expression with every travel experience. As you use it, each scratch and dent becomes a testament to your journey. This isn't deterioration, but a deepening character that matures over time.

OPUS is not just a travel tool, but a companion that carries your memories, accompanying you on your life's journey. With each trip, it etches those memories, connecting them to the next adventure.

The OPUS Commitment

1. Elements: Thoughtful Material Selection

OPUS carefully chooses the metals and components for each suitcase, considering several key factors such as hardness, thickness, overall weight, and design.

The wheel that is most prone to failure uses the HINOMOTO Lisof® SILENT RUN, which was jointly developed by HINOMOTO Lock and Mitsubishi Chemical, and is excellent in terms of quietness, durability, and running performance. In addition, a custom-made housing that can withstand the weight of the aluminum body is used.

2. Adoption of High-Strength Materials

The body of each OPUS suitcase is constructed using high-strength 5000 series aluminum, enhanced with anodic oxidation, and aerospace-grade titanium. These materials are not only lightweight but also highly resistant to corrosion and boast incredible strength, providing travelers with peace of mind throughout their journeys.

3. Unrivaled Durability

OPUS suitcases are built to last. They've passed a rigorous 100-kilometer road test simulating rough terrain, exceeding industry standards. A concurrent wheel wear test, using HINOMOTO Lisof® SILENT RUN wheels, showed minimal wear of less than 2mm after the 100km run. Furthermore, the suitcases have undergone and passed additional durability tests designed for long-term use, including a step test and a telescopic handle test.

4. Self-Repairable Worldwide

OPUS suitcases are designed for easy maintenance and repair, even while you're on the go. Their unique construction allows users to replace parts themselves, providing a flexible solution to any issues or wear and tear that may arise during travel. This self-service approach minimizes downtime and keeps you moving.

Product portfolio

OPUS Stripe Aluminum Suitcase

Sizes Available: 20 inch / 24 inch





Material: Aluminum alloy (containing titanium)





Colors: Silver / Black





Features: Quiet HINOMOTO casters, TSA lock, Internal partition

OPUS Titanium Edition (Coming Soon)

Material: Titanium alloy





Features: A premium model offering even greater lightness and strength.

Brand Information

Website：https://op22.jp

Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/opus_official

Company Information

Company Name: And Creator Co., Ltd.

CEO: Tatsuki Nakamura

Address: 1F, ATAGO ROCKS Bldg., 3-17-8 Nishi-Shinbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Established: December 2021

Contact Information for Inquiries:

And Creator Co., Ltd. PR Department

Email: [email protected]

The journey never ends. Embark on new adventures with OPUS.

