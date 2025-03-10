Japanese Translation of Best Practices for Repositories, Fifth Edition Now Available at https://www.isber.org/bpr

The International Society for Biological and Environmental Repositories (ISBER) is pleased to announce the release of the Japanese translation of the ISBER Best Practices: Recommendations for Repositories, Fifth Edition. This is the definitive best practices guide for biological and environmental repositories across the world. It's available for download at www.isber.org/bpr
VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Society for Biological and Environmental Repositories (ISBER) is pleased to announce the release of the Japanese translation of the ISBER Best Practices: Recommendations for Repositories, Fifth Edition. This is the definitive best practices guide for biological and environmental repositories across the world. (Available for download at www.isber.org/bpr).
The ISBER Best Practices provide clear guidance to novices and experienced professionals on how to recognize and fulfill their responsibilities, while offering practical advice on how to manage and support all types of repositories. This document is intended to be of use to repositories operating worldwide within or for research sectors, as well as individuals or organizations that may be managing specimens outside the formal structure of a repository. The ISBER Best Practices can form a foundation for repositories, guiding a repository's policies, practices, procedures, and operations.
This Japanese translation will make the Best Practices 5th Edition more accessible to professionals worldwide and is a testament to the dynamic worldwide growth of the biorepository field.
"The Best Practices 5th Edition was significantly revised in content and structure, based on ideas emanating from users' feedback on the previous edition," said Dr. Dayong Gao, President of ISBER. "The Japanese translation of the ISBER Best Practices is very valuable and especially helpful for the Japanese-speaking biobanking community for the management of biological and environmental specimen repositories, covering either evidence-based or consensus-based practices for collection, processing, long-term preservation, retrieval and distribution of the specimens and their information."
"I am very pleased that the latest ISBER Best Practices is available in Japanese and will have wider reach to our Japanese colleagues," said Dr. Wayne Ng, ISBER Director-At-Large of the Indo-Pacific Rim region. "ISBER looks forward to offering the Best Practices in more languages in the future to support wider non-English speaking biobanking communities."
"Twenty eight experts and four supervisors worked together to ensure that the translation is accurate and easy to be understand," said Dr. Kazuyuki Matsushita, team lead of the Japanese translation team.
ISBER would like to thank the dedicated Japanese colleagues for their involvement in the translation of this publication, with special acknowledgement of Dr. Kazuyuki Matsushita, Dr. Hiroaki Onishi, Dr. Tatsuaki Tsuruyama, and Dr. Koh Furuta.
About the International Society for Biological and Environmental Repositories:
ISBER (www.isber.org) is the only global forum that addresses harmonization of scientific, technical, legal, and ethical issues relevant to repositories of biological and environmental specimens.
ISBER fosters collaboration; creates education and training opportunities; provides a forum for the dissemination of state-of-the-art policies, processes, and research findings; and provides an international showcase for innovative technologies, products, and services. Together, these activities promote best practices that cut across the broad range of repositories that ISBER serves. Join ISBER today here.
Biobanking and Biopreservation is the official journal of ISBER. To access the journal please visit: http://www.liebertpub.com/overview/biopreservation-and-biobanking/110/.
