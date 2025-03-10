Japanese Translation of Best Practices for Repositories, Fifth Edition Now Available at https://www.isber.org/bpr

The International Society for Biological and Environmental Repositories (ISBER) Japanese translation of the ISBER Best Practices: Recommendations for Repositories, Fifth Edition is available for download at www.isber.org/bpr). Post this

This Japanese translation will make the Best Practices 5th Edition more accessible to professionals worldwide and is a testament to the dynamic worldwide growth of the biorepository field.

"The Best Practices 5th Edition was significantly revised in content and structure, based on ideas emanating from users' feedback on the previous edition," said Dr. Dayong Gao, President of ISBER. "The Japanese translation of the ISBER Best Practices is very valuable and especially helpful for the Japanese-speaking biobanking community for the management of biological and environmental specimen repositories, covering either evidence-based or consensus-based practices for collection, processing, long-term preservation, retrieval and distribution of the specimens and their information."

"I am very pleased that the latest ISBER Best Practices is available in Japanese and will have wider reach to our Japanese colleagues," said Dr. Wayne Ng, ISBER Director-At-Large of the Indo-Pacific Rim region. "ISBER looks forward to offering the Best Practices in more languages in the future to support wider non-English speaking biobanking communities."

"Twenty eight experts and four supervisors worked together to ensure that the translation is accurate and easy to be understand," said Dr. Kazuyuki Matsushita, team lead of the Japanese translation team.

ISBER would like to thank the dedicated Japanese colleagues for their involvement in the translation of this publication, with special acknowledgement of Dr. Kazuyuki Matsushita, Dr. Hiroaki Onishi, Dr. Tatsuaki Tsuruyama, and Dr. Koh Furuta.

About the International Society for Biological and Environmental Repositories:

ISBER (www.isber.org) is the only global forum that addresses harmonization of scientific, technical, legal, and ethical issues relevant to repositories of biological and environmental specimens.

ISBER fosters collaboration; creates education and training opportunities; provides a forum for the dissemination of state-of-the-art policies, processes, and research findings; and provides an international showcase for innovative technologies, products, and services. Together, these activities promote best practices that cut across the broad range of repositories that ISBER serves. Join ISBER today here.

Biobanking and Biopreservation is the official journal of ISBER. To access the journal please visit: http://www.liebertpub.com/overview/biopreservation-and-biobanking/110/.

