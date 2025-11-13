Japan's Leading Local Tour Operator MagicalTrip Wins Tripadvisor "Best of the Best 2025" - Japan's No.1 Experience for the Second Consecutive Year

The very first tour launched by the company, "Tokyo Bar Hopping Tour," ranked No.1 among Japan's Top Experiences for the second consecutive year and No.7 in all of Asia in Tripadvisor's 2025 Travelers' Choice Awards.
TOKYO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MagicalTrip Inc. (Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Ryosuke Iwase), operator of MagicalTrip, one of Japan's largest local guided tour platforms for international visitors, is proud to announce that it has once again been honored in Tripadvisor's prestigious Travelers' Choice "Best of the Best 2025" Awards.
Its flagship Tokyo Bar Hopping Tour in Shinjuku ranked #1 among Japan's Top Experiences for the second consecutive year, and #7 in all of Asia. In addition, six MagicalTrip tours were selected among Japan's Top 16 Experiences, a remarkable achievement that highlights the company's consistent excellence in creating authentic, locally guided experiences for travelers around the world.
Awarded MagicalTrip Tours in Tripadvisor "Best of the Best 2025" (Japan Top 16 Experiences)
- Tokyo Bar Hopping Tour in Shinjuku – #1, Two Years in a Row
- Fushimi Inari Hidden Hiking Tour – #2, Two Years in a Row
- Shibuya Bar Hopping Tour – #9, First Appearance
- Nara Half-Day Trip Walking Tour – #12, First Appearance
- Nishiki Market Brunch Walking Tour – #15, First Appearance
- Hiroshima Peace (Heiwa) Walking Tour – #16, First Appearance
About MagicalTrip
MagicalTrip operates in 13 cities across Japan, offering immersive local experiences guided by residents who share their communities' hidden gems and authentic culture with overseas travelers. Since launching full-scale operations in 2018, the company has hosted tens of thousands of guests from around the world.
Travelers who joined MagicalTrip tours have posted over 20,000 verified reviews across Tripadvisor, the official MagicalTrip website, and other platforms (as of August 1, 2025), with the vast majority awarding the highest possible ratings.
In 2025, MagicalTrip also expanded internationally, beginning operations of local guided tours in Thailand, further advancing its mission to connect global travelers with genuine local communities throughout Asia.
Official Website: https://www.magical-trip.com
Corporate Website: https://www.magical-trip.co.jp
About Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice "Best of the Best"
The Travelers' Choice Best of the Best is Tripadvisor's highest honor, recognizing the top 1% of listings worldwide based on the quantity and quality of traveler reviews and ratings over the past year. These awards celebrate the world's most beloved hotels, destinations, attractions, restaurants, airlines, and experiences across various categories and regions.
▶︎ Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Best of the Best – Japan Experiences
