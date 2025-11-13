Japan's Leading Local Tour Operator MagicalTrip Wins Tripadvisor "Best of the Best 2025" - Japan's No.1 Experience for the Second Consecutive Year

"Ranked #1 in Japan and #7 in Asia — MagicalTrip continues to redefine what it means to explore Japan like a local." Post this

Awarded MagicalTrip Tours in Tripadvisor "Best of the Best 2025" (Japan Top 16 Experiences)

Tokyo Bar Hopping Tour in Shinjuku – #1, Two Years in a Row

Fushimi Inari Hidden Hiking Tour – #2, Two Years in a Row

Shibuya Bar Hopping Tour – #9, First Appearance

Nara Half-Day Trip Walking Tour – #12, First Appearance

Nishiki Market Brunch Walking Tour – #15, First Appearance

Hiroshima Peace (Heiwa) Walking Tour – #16, First Appearance

About MagicalTrip

MagicalTrip operates in 13 cities across Japan, offering immersive local experiences guided by residents who share their communities' hidden gems and authentic culture with overseas travelers. Since launching full-scale operations in 2018, the company has hosted tens of thousands of guests from around the world.

Travelers who joined MagicalTrip tours have posted over 20,000 verified reviews across Tripadvisor, the official MagicalTrip website, and other platforms (as of August 1, 2025), with the vast majority awarding the highest possible ratings.

In 2025, MagicalTrip also expanded internationally, beginning operations of local guided tours in Thailand, further advancing its mission to connect global travelers with genuine local communities throughout Asia.

About Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice "Best of the Best"

The Travelers' Choice Best of the Best is Tripadvisor's highest honor, recognizing the top 1% of listings worldwide based on the quantity and quality of traveler reviews and ratings over the past year. These awards celebrate the world's most beloved hotels, destinations, attractions, restaurants, airlines, and experiences across various categories and regions.

