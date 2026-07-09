Japan's Leading Matcha Café Brand 'nana's green tea' Brings Authentic Matcha Café Experience to Boston

Tokyo-born Matcha café brand debuts in New England, introducing signature parfaits and the spirit of omotenashi. Post this

Unlike many cafés embracing today's matcha trend, nana's green tea has specialized in authentic Japanese matcha since its 2001 founding in Tokyo. Working directly with tea producers acrossJapan, the brand offers premium matcha at accessible price points while preserving the traditions behind Japanese tea culture. Among its longtime partners is Yamamasa Koyamaen, a Kyoto tea producer with more than 160 years of expertise in Uji tea.

The Boston menu features handcrafted matcha beverages and nana's green tea's signature parfaits—an iconic dessert rarely found in Boston. Beyond beverages and parfaits, the café brings the spirit of omotenashi, Japan's philosophy of wholehearted hospitality, creating an experience that reflects the warmth, attentiveness, and craftsmanship of Japanese café culture. Looking ahead, nana's green tea will continue to expand thoughtfully across the United States while pursuing its broader vision of making authentic Japanese matcha part of everyday life around the world. Beyond café expansion, the company is also exploring deeper involvement in matcha cultivation and production to help preserve Japan's tea-growing traditions for future generations.

About nana's green tea

nana's green tea is a Tokyo-born matcha café brand founded in 2001. Centered on matcha and green tea, the brand reinterprets Japanese food culture for modern lifestyles, offering drinks, desserts, and meals made with carefully selected ingredients from Japan. With locations across Japan and internationally, the brand continues to expand globally with a mission to share Japanese food culture and hospitality with the world.

For more information, visit https://nanasgreenteausa.com/

Official Instagram : @nanasgreentea_usa

Media Contact Information:

STORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Ukyo Yoshitake : [email protected]

https://www.stories-llc.com/

Media Contact

Ukyo Yoshitake, nana's green tea, 1 3105968045, [email protected], https://nanasgreenteausa.com/

SOURCE nana's green tea