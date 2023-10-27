Jared Hennings Signs With Footprints Floors To Bring the Family First Flooring Business to Northern Virginia

Hennings will be joining a network of dedicated, value-driven professionals to provide five-star flooring installation experiences in his local community.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Footprints Floors, the flooring installation franchise with over 160 territories nationwide, was founded by Bryan Park in 2008 to bring something new to the flooring industry: strong customer service, consistent communication and five-star experiences. Now, Northern Virginia is next on the list to experience the Footprints Floors promise thanks to Jared Hennings, a seasoned entrepreneur who recently signed on to open a territory in the area.

"Welcome home — that's what we look forward to Jared's customers saying to their friends, family and neighbors after our work is complete," said Park. "We ensure a 'welcome home' level experience by doing a great job, and we know Hennings will represent our national brand tremendously, locally."

Hennings left his previous corporate career to become a franchisee. The 17-year project manager is gearing up to open his own Footprints Floors in the D.C. metro area.

While he has a background in business ownership, he has no previous experience in flooring. However, he is confident that Footprints Floors will provide the support he needs to break into this profitable market. He is looking forward to more professional freedom as a franchisee, along with the future opportunities this floor upgrade business could provide for his two sons.

"I want to build a company where customers know that we're going to take care of them. I want it to be a value-based business. For me as an operator, I think it's important that the people who I work with are getting fair wages and good working conditions, as well." says Hennings.

Last year, Footprints Floors saw remarkable growth, opening 18 new territories nationwide, including territories in Florida, Idaho, Nevada, Missouri and Massachusetts. With an impressive 90% revenue increase system wide and a significant number of owners joining the company's "Million Dollar Club," it's clear Footprints Floors' trajectory is nothing but positive. Now, Hennings is the newest addition to that story.

Further, Footprints Floors has been pouring attention into its philanthropic arm, the First Fruits Fund. Through the fund, the franchisor is able to partner with local faith-based organizations, donating to and volunteering with family services, poverty reduction, homelessness prevention, addiction rehabilitation and other meaningful societal issues.

"I see our business as a way to live up to my values of supporting my neighbors and lending a hand to those in need," said Park. "A business should be about more than just making money for its stakeholders; it should play a positive role in its community. We will do that in the Northern Virginia area, too."

ABOUT FOOTPRINTS FLOORS:

Upon his return to Littleton, Colorado, after serving in the U.S. Air Force, Bryan Park noticed that Denver's flooring industry lacked a higher level of customer service and sophistication. So, in 2008, he founded Footprints Floors, which today specializes in installing hardwood floors, tile floors, backsplashes and laminates. With more than 150 territories, Footprints Floors offers franchisees a robust support system, including a call center, flexible hours for work-life balance and a low cost of entry with outstanding economics.. For more information about the Franchise Times Top 500 brand, visit https://footprintsfranchise.com/.

