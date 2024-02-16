Jared Thau joins the Forbes Technology Council, among elite industry executives

Jared Thau has been accepted into the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for leading CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Jared Thau is the CEO and Founder of Gameverse Interactive Corp, a software and technology company focused on game development. The selection committee of Forbes Council has accepted his application to become a member of the community. Jared Thau is thrilled to be offered the opportunity to collaborate with other leaders in the technological field. As a member, he will have a platform for sharing his knowledge with others and enhancing his professional growth within the council. Jared Thau shares that he is excited about the ability to help shape the future of gaming and technology by connecting with other like-minded individuals. The news of his selection recognizes his years of success in the field of technology and leadership.

February 12, 2024, Jared Thau, CEO and Founder of Gameverse Interactive Corp, a leading software and technology company specializing in game development has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Jared Thau was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

As a member of the Council, Jared Thau has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Jared Thau will also have the opportunity to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.

Finally, Jared Thau will benefit from exclusive access to membership-branded marketing collateral, high-touch support from the Forbes Councils member concierge team, and complimentary membership in EXEC—the luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits program.

