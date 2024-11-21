Jasmine Panayotov, Managing Partner of Proceed Innovative, Wins 2024 Laurie Stone Woman of the Year Award from Schaumburg Business Association

Jasmine Panayotov, the Managing Partner of Proceed Innovative, was recently awarded the Laurie Stone Woman of the Year Award by the Schaumburg Business Association.
SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Toast of Schaumburg is the marquee event held annually by the Schaumburg Business Association (SBA) to recognize the contributions of businesses and professionals who are part of the SBA and present their yearly business awards. Jasmine Panayotov, the Managing Partner of the digital marketing agency [digital marketing agency __title__ Proceed Innovative Digital Marketing] Proceed Innovative, was awarded the 2024 Laurie Stone Woman of the Year award.
The SBA presents the Laurie Stone Woman of the Year award to a woman who has distinguished herself in her career, field, or passion, earning recognition as a true leader in the community through her dedication, vision, and talent. Through her visionary leadership, Jasmine has helped develop successful search engine marketing programs for clients across diverse industries, fueling the growth of Proceed Innovative. She is involved with every facet of Proceed Innovative and consistently positions her business at the forefront of the digital marketing landscape, enabling them to help their clients expand their businesses through effective digital marketing strategies.
Jasmine started with Proceed Innovative in 2005 and became the Managing Partner in 2008. She has also been an active member of the SBA since 2007. Winning the Laurie Stone Woman of the Year award is a testament to Jasmine's vision for Proceed Innovative and her dedication to their core focus of helping businesses grow online through effective digital marketing.
About Proceed Innovative
Proceed Innovative helps businesses of all sizes boost their online presence to find more sales opportunities and grow their business. Utilizing a personalized approach to digital marketing, they begin by understanding the unique goals and needs of each client. Through the implementation of a thorough SEO marketing strategy, Proceed Innovative aims to enhance visibility and increase rankings on search engine results pages (SERPs). Their proven techniques have successfully generated increased sales and leads for numerous clients, allowing them to expand their online presence and grow their business. Their digital marketing services include search engine optimization (SEO), web design, PPC management, and lead generation.
Visit Proceed Innovative at https://www.proceedinnovative.com/ to learn more.
About the SBA
The Schaumburg Business Association (SBA) plays a pivotal role in advocating for local businesses in the Schaumburg, IL area with over 700 businesses and 4,000 active members. Their mission is to promote growth and prosperity, enhance the economic vitality of the community, and support various local programs and charities. One of their key events, the Toast of Schaumburg, celebrates outstanding members and presents prestigious awards such as the Brian H. Burke Business of the Year, Laura Stone Woman of the Year, and Leader of the Year Awards.
To learn more about the SBA, visit https://www.schaumburgbusiness.com/.
Media Contact
Patrick Panayotov, Proceed Innovative LLC, 847-879-1168, [email protected], https://www.proceedinnovative.com/
SOURCE Proceed Innovative LLC
