Jasmine Panayotov, Managing Partner of Proceed Innovative, Wins 2024 Laurie Stone Woman of the Year Award from Schaumburg Business Association

Jasmine started with Proceed Innovative in 2005 and became the Managing Partner in 2008. She has also been an active member of the SBA since 2007. Winning the Laurie Stone Woman of the Year award is a testament to Jasmine's vision for Proceed Innovative and her dedication to their core focus of helping businesses grow online through effective digital marketing.

About Proceed Innovative

Proceed Innovative helps businesses of all sizes boost their online presence to find more sales opportunities and grow their business. Utilizing a personalized approach to digital marketing, they begin by understanding the unique goals and needs of each client. Through the implementation of a thorough SEO marketing strategy, Proceed Innovative aims to enhance visibility and increase rankings on search engine results pages (SERPs). Their proven techniques have successfully generated increased sales and leads for numerous clients, allowing them to expand their online presence and grow their business. Their digital marketing services include search engine optimization (SEO), web design, PPC management, and lead generation.

Visit Proceed Innovative at https://www.proceedinnovative.com/ to learn more.

About the SBA

The Schaumburg Business Association (SBA) plays a pivotal role in advocating for local businesses in the Schaumburg, IL area with over 700 businesses and 4,000 active members. Their mission is to promote growth and prosperity, enhance the economic vitality of the community, and support various local programs and charities. One of their key events, the Toast of Schaumburg, celebrates outstanding members and presents prestigious awards such as the Brian H. Burke Business of the Year, Laura Stone Woman of the Year, and Leader of the Year Awards.

To learn more about the SBA, visit https://www.schaumburgbusiness.com/.

