Jason Aldean Honored with SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award

"Jason Aldean is an honest-to-goodness, American-made country music icon, and we are delighted to honor him with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award," said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. Post this

"Jason Aldean is an honest-to-goodness, American-made country music icon," said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. "Since landing a chart-topping hit with 'Why' and extending to his latest, 'Whiskey Drink,' he has been consistently growing, reshaping the genre as he has evolved into the passionate, anthemic, voice he is known as today. We are delighted to honor Jason Aldean with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award."

"I'm honored to receive the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award and appreciate all that SoundExchange does to protect and champion the creative community," added Aldean.

Currently on his Full Throttle Tour, the three-time Entertainer of the Year is on the road headlining cities across North America – including his recent stop at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena – before embarking on the Full Throttle international run. In addition to his current U.S. dates, he recently announced upcoming headlining shows in New Zealand – his first headlining dates in the market – as well as his highly-anticipated return to Australia. The Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum entertainer and current reigning ACM Artist of the Decade has more than 20 million albums sold to date and counting. Since his 2005 chart debut, the Georgia native has taken the industry by storm with "songs of small-town living, love and loss" that "have resonated with a loyal fanbase" (Billboard). His 11th studio album, Highway Desperado, garnered Aldean his 30th career #1 single at country radio and his first career chart-topping song on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. He is currently at work on his next album and is slated to release new music from his upcoming project in early Fall 2025. For more information, including tour dates and new music, visit www.jasonaldean.com.

About SoundExchange

SoundExchange is the premier music tech organization on a mission to power the future of music. It was independently formed in 2003 to build a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry through technology, data, and advocacy. The only organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of 700,000 music creators and growing. Through proprietary music tech solutions that turn data into accurate revenue, SoundExchange has paid more than $12 billion in distributions to date. For more information, visit soundexchange.com.

Media Contact

John Vlautin, SoundExchange, 1 818-763-9800, [email protected], www.soundexchange.com

SOURCE SoundExchange