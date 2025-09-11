Jason Chambers Headlines the Melanoma Research Foundation's 24th Annual New York Gala

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) will host its 24th Annual New York City Gala on Thursday, October 30 at Cipriani Broadway. This inspirational event honors those in the melanoma community who are making an impact and raises critical research dollars with the unified goal of driving melanoma treatment innovation and progress to one day find a cure for this disease impacting over 1.4 million Americans today. The gala welcomes superyacht captain, tv personality, melanoma patient and advocate, Jason Chambers, as this year's emcee.

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Superyacht Captain, TV Personality, Melanoma Patient and Advocate Poised to Emcee Event Honoring the Melanoma Community

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) will host its 24th Annual New York City Gala on Thursday, October 30 at Cipriani Broadway. This inspirational event honors those in the melanoma community who are making an impact and raises critical research dollars with the unified goal of driving melanoma treatment innovation and progress to one day find a cure for this disease impacting over 1.4 million Americans today.

The gala welcomes superyacht captain, tv personality, melanoma patient and advocate, Jason Chambers, as this year's emcee.

"I have spent the last three decades sailing the world on luxury yachts – spending hours each day in the blistering sun. Still, when a tiny brown sunspot that I had on my ribs for a decade turned out to be melanoma, I was shocked by my naivete," said Jason Chambers. "After I shared my story on social media, I was so moved by all the people sharing similar stories with me and wanted to use my platform to raise awareness. That is when the MRF reached out to me and asked if I would emcee their NYC Gala and I was thrilled since it was within my pillars and it's very hard to find a foundation that's got so much substance. I hope that through sharing my journey and advocating for the melanoma community, we can all make skin checks and dermatologist appointments more accessible."

With a goal of raising $1.2 million, gala attendees, donors and sponsors will have a profound impact and create a legacy of hope for this community. Funds generated through the gala will support the MRF's mission empowering melanoma education programs, funding critical research grants and aiding federal and state level advocacy initiatives.

Throughout the event, the MRF will present and honor Tate Edwards Kirk, MD with the CURE OM Vision of Hope Award for his commitment to fighting melanoma through exemplary patient care, cutting edge research and scientific leadership and Delcath Systems, Inc will be presented with the Corporate Leadership Award for their longstanding commitment to sun safety and skin health. Three courage awards will be presented to individuals whose courageous stories inspire the melanoma community including Dr. Allie Dashow, Jimmy Hexter and Amy Lipin. Kathy Madden, MSN, FNP-BC, AOCNP, APHN will receive the Compassionate Care Award for her dedication and compassion with which she treats her patients and Sherene Idriss, MD will be honored with the Influencer Award for her innovative use of social media to increase melanoma awareness.

Gala attendees will celebrate the melanoma community through a seated dinner, once-in-a-lifetime auction items and experiences, special presentations and an exciting Fund-a-Grant that will help enable the next groundbreaking treatment.

The MRF thanks its event co-chairs including Ian Michael Crumm and Sapna Palep, MD, MBA, its auction and volunteer co-chairs and host committee who collectively contribute to the development of this 24th Annual NYC Gala.

To purchase a ticket or sponsorship, click here.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF)

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research in finding effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about prevention, diagnosis, and the treatment of melanoma and the melanoma rare subtypes. The MRF is a committed advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure. The MRF's website (www.melanoma.org) is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. Find the MRF on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact

James Merrick

Chief Communications and Marketing Officer

[email protected]

Media Contact

James Merrick, The Melanoma Research Foundation, 1 2023479675, [email protected], melanoma.org

SOURCE The Melanoma Research Foundation