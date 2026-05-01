Jason Chambers Teams Up with the Melanoma Research Foundation to #GetNaked for Melanoma Awareness Month

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is pleased to announce the launch of its annual award-winning #GetNaked campaign recognizing the melanoma patient community during Melanoma Awareness Month. In 2026, the MRF is joined by Superyacht Captain, star of Bravo's Below Deck Down Under and melanoma advocate, Jason Chambers as its campaign spokesperson.

Superyacht Captain, Star of Bravo's "Below Deck Down Under" and Melanoma Advocate Urges All to Embrace Healthy Sun-Safe Behaviors and #GetNaked...It May Save Your Life

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is pleased to announce the launch of its annual award-winning #GetNaked campaign recognizing the melanoma patient community during Melanoma Awareness Month. In 2026, the MRF is joined by Superyacht Captain, star of Bravo's Below Deck Down Under and melanoma advocate, Jason Chambers as its campaign spokesperson.

"As an Australian native who has spent a lifetime on the water and in the sun, I was unfortunately naive to the lasting impacts of increased UV exposure and dangers associated with minimal sunscreen usage," says Jason Chambers. "Following my dermatologist's life-changing melanoma diagnosis in December 2024, I immediately began a successful treatment plan and have dedicated my time since to educating all about the importance of sun safety and regular skin checks because early detection can truly save lives. It is my honor to join the MRF as its 2026 #GetNaked campaign spokesperson to help elevate melanoma awareness and prevention."

Melanoma is less common than other skin cancers, but it is far more aggressive if not caught early. This year, an estimated 8,510 lives will be lost to this devastating disease in the United States. However, over 90% of melanomas are linked directly to increased UV exposure overtime and are therefore considered preventable and highly treatable in its earliest stages. Following simple sun-safe behaviors can help prevent melanoma, such as the daily application of a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, use of UPF protective clothing, seeking shade during peak sun hours, avoiding indoor tanning entirely, performing regular monthly self-skin examinations and scheduling annual dermatological skin checks.

The #GetNaked campaign urges everyone to perform monthly self-skin examinations following the ABCDEs of melanoma and to schedule an annual skin check with a board-certified dermatologist. Practicing regular sun-safe behaviors is also pivotal to melanoma prevention. Throughout the campaign, the MRF showcases dynamic and bold images and shares powerful stories from real melanoma patients. The MRF also hosts several free educational opportunities for melanoma patients and caregivers and provides educational resources at no cost for the general public. More information can be accessed at www.melanoma.org.

Central to the #GetNaked campaign, the MRF launches a prominent billboard featuring Jason Chambers displayed in Times Square, NY located at 1500 Broadway from May 1 – July 31. The MRF extends its gratitude to EltaMD as a sponsor of the #GetNaked campaign and Times Square billboard.

EltaMD, the #1 dermatologist-recommended professional sunscreen brand, is expanding its support for Melanoma Awareness Month beyond the May #GetNaked sponsorship. They are introducing a limited-edition UV Daily Broad-Spectrum SPF 40. This initiative highlights EltaMD's commitment to prevention and broader access to sun protection. For each unit of the limited-edition UV Daily Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 sold, EltaMD will donate one (1) unit of sunscreen to the MRF, up to a maximum number of units, to support skin cancer awareness and prevention. This limited-edition sunscreen will be available on EltaMD.com and through authorized partners.

"At EltaMD, we believe sun protection is one of the most powerful, everyday actions you can take for your skin health," said Echo Sandburg, Chief Brand Officer at Colgate-Palmolive Skin Health Group. "We are proud to support the Melanoma Research Foundation's #GetNaked campaign and are building on that commitment with a limited-edition sunscreen allowing us to give back in a truly meaningful and impactful way."

You can learn more about the #GetNaked campaign and related activities by visiting www.melanoma.org/GetNaked. The MRF thanks its campaign sponsors and cause marketing partners including: Aura Biosciences, Bristol Myers Squibb, Castle Biosciences, EltaMD, Kerotin, Merck, Neutrogena and BloqUV, Cabana Life, Coolibar, Panama Jack, Rosabella Winery, TiZO, Wallaroo Hat Company and Kerotin.

To support critical melanoma research in finding effective treatments and a cure for melanoma, donate here.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research to develop effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cutaneous melanoma and the melanoma rare subtypes. The MRF is a dedicated advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure. The MRF's website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. More information is available at www.melanoma.org. Find the MRF on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

About EltaMD

Founded in 1882, EltaMD began with healing formulas designed for the most sensitive, compromised skin – becoming a trusted staple in hospitals and burn centers worldwide. This clinical heritage established the brand as a global authority in wound healing and inspired its focus on innovative, zinc oxide–based formulas that deliver high-level UV protection while supporting skin repair.

Today, EltaMD is the #1 professional sunscreen brand – recommended, trusted, and personally used by dermatologists more than any other professional sunscreen. With dermatologists at the center of its mission, EltaMD bridges clinical expertise and everyday skin needs through personalized protection, treatment, and care. Its lightweight, non-greasy formulas blend seamlessly across skin tones, combining advanced science with elegant wear to not only protect skin from UVA/UVB damage, but help restore and transform it – so everyone can step into the sun, and into life, with confidence.

Media Contact

James Merrick, MPA

Chief Communications and Marketing Officer

[email protected]

Media Contact

James Merrick, Melanoma Research Foundation, 1 2025793450, [email protected], melanoma.org

SOURCE Melanoma Research Foundation