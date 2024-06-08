Jason De Sena Trennert, Chairman & CEO, Strategas, Discusses Global Economics and Geopolitics at Columbus Citizens Foundation; introduction by Maria Bartiromo

Jason De Sena Trennert's analysis is essential in understanding the economic and geopolitical shifts of this pivotal election year. Post this

About Jason De Sena Trennert:

Jason De Sena Trennert is known as one of Wall Street's top thought leaders on markets and economic policy. He is a regular guest on CNBC, CNBC Italia, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV, and other business programs. Jason has written op-eds for The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, and Investor's Business Daily along with three books on investing. His latest book, My Side of the Street, was published in 2015 by St. Martin's Press.

Prior to co-founding Strategas in 2006, Jason was the Chief Investment Strategist and a Senior Managing Director at International Strategy & Investment (ISI) Group. He has an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a B.S. in international economics from Georgetown University.

Trennert's commitment extends to numerous Italian, Italian-American, and Catholic causes in New York and abroad. He was honored at the 66th Annual Columbus Day Parade on 5th Avenue in 2010, led by Grand Marshal Maria Bartiromo, and awarded the honorific of Cavaliere by the Republic of Italy on June 2, 2017. He is a Board Member of the Columbus Citizens Foundation and a Trustee of the National World War II Museum.

Event Details:

Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Columbus Citizens Foundation, 8 East 69th Street, New York, NY

6:00 PM Reception

6:35 PM Presentation by Jason De Sena Trennert, introduced by Maria Bartiromo

7:30 PM Conclusion

This event is free for CCF Members and their guests; $20 for non-members.

RSVP Here:

About Columbus Citizens Foundation:

Columbus Citizens Foundation is a non-profit organization that fosters appreciation of Italian-American heritage and culture through various events and educational programs, promoting community engagement and cultural understanding.

