Jason Kulpa Announces an Extended Deadline for the Kulpa Foundation's 2024 Scholarships

"We understand the challenges that students and families face," said Jason Kulpa, founder of The Kulpa Foundation. "By extending the deadline, we hope to provide more students… support, [especially] those who have demonstrated resilience and a commitment to overcoming obstacles." Post this

The Kulpa Foundation offers various scholarships, each targeting financial needs, healthcare challenges, and educational aspirations. The extended deadline applies to the following scholarships:

The Kulpa Future Leaders Scholarship supports individuals who have demonstrated resilience in medical and financial challenges and provides up to $1,000 in financial aid for higher education. Eligible applicants include high school seniors, graduates, or current postsecondary undergraduates with a minimum GPA of 2.5. Applicants must submit an essay describing their financial challenges in pursuing their education and explaining the importance of receiving this scholarship.

The Kulpa Health Innovations Scholarship is designed to support students in developing innovative solutions to improve healthcare access and affordability. This scholarship also offers up to $1,000 and is open to students pursuing degrees or certificates related to healthcare innovation. Applicants must submit an essay reflecting on how they have overcome health and financial challenges and how this experience has shaped their future goals and values.

The Kulpa Care Access Program provides short-term financial assistance for healthcare expenses to individuals and families facing unexpected medical costs. This program offers up to $1,000 and is exclusively available to students with financial needs, severe medical conditions, and adequate insurance coverage. Applicants must outline in their essays how they plan to use their experiences to advocate for better healthcare access and support others in similar situations.

The Melissa Kulpa Lacrosse Scholarship for Girls empowers young women aspiring to excel in lacrosse and pursue educational opportunities. Established in honor of Melissa Kulpa, the scholarship provides up to $1,000 to female high school lacrosse players with a minimum GPA of 3.0 who intend to play at the collegiate level. Applicants should demonstrate financial need and leadership qualities. They must discuss in their essay a time they demonstrated leadership qualities in lacrosse or their community, along with their plans to continue leading others.

The Jason Kulpa Academic Scholarship is designed to support students with learning disabilities in pursuing higher education. This scholarship offers $1,000 to high school seniors or college students diagnosed with a learning disability or ADHD, with a minimum GPA of 2.5. Applicants are asked to share their journey as students with learning disabilities, highlighting the challenges they have faced and the strategies they have used to succeed.

The Brady Kulpa Dog Scholarship Fund provides financial and educational support for students facing economic hardships to strengthen their bond with dogs. This scholarship offers $250 to students seeking the companionship of a dog for mental health benefits.

The extended deadline for all scholarship applications is now October 28, 2024.

Please visit The Kulpa Foundation's official website for more information about the scholarships and to apply.

About the Kulpa Foundation

The Kulpa Foundation, led by Jason and Melissa Kulpa, is making significant strides in alleviating families' financial burdens through the strategic use of donor-assisted funds. These funds provide the flexibility and resources needed to implement targeted initiatives that offer immediate relief and long-term support.

The Kulpas have substantially bolstered the Kulpa Foundation's financial strength by partnering with The Boston Foundation, a donor-advised fund. This strategic collaboration offers them a wide array of philanthropic opportunities and enables them to launch focused initiatives to ease the financial burdens families face, aligning seamlessly with the Kulpas' core mission.

Media Contact

Macks Kulpa, The Kulpa Foundation, (617) 297-7296, [email protected], https://www.kulpafoundation.org/

SOURCE The Kulpa Foundation