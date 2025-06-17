Jason Lentz Joins Conor Commercial Real Estate's Dallas Office as Senior Vice President - Multi-Family

"We are thrilled to welcome Jason Lentz to the Conor team," commented David Friedman, President of Conor. "Jason's extensive experience and proven leadership in multi-family development make him an exceptional addition to our firm." Post this

Lentz comes to Conor with 26 years of experience in multi-family real estate, including the development, design, financing, management, and construction of 3,500 units with a market capitalization in excess of $800 million. Most recently, he served as Managing Director – Partner at Vista Residential Partners and Senior Director of Development – Southwest Region at LIV Development.

"I'm excited to join the Conor team," Lentz shared. "Conor's reputation for quality and innovation aligns perfectly with my passion for developing communities that deliver long-term value. I look forward to contributing to the firm's continued growth and success in this dynamic region."

Lentz is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin where he received a Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in real estate.

About Conor Commercial Real Estate

Conor Commercial Real Estate is the integrated real estate development and investment arm of The McShane Companies headquartered in suburban Chicago, Illinois with regional offices located in Dallas, Atlanta, Irvine, and Phoenix. Conor is actively developing industrial and multi-family developments on a national basis. For more information on Conor Commercial Real Estate, visit the firm's website at http://www.conor.com.

Media Contact

