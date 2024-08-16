Jason Pate Joins Xite Healthcare Real Estate and Practice Sales as a Vice President of Acquisitions

"We are thrilled to welcome Jason to the Xite team," said Tommy Newton, Principal of Xite. Post this

In his new role at Xite, Jason will apply his deep expertise in healthcare management, strategic development, and Mergers and Acquisitions on both the buy and sell side to assist healthcare professionals across the nation in the sale of their practices. With extensive experience working with Private Equity and Venture Capital groups to grow Dental Support Organizations (DSOs) and Medical Support Organizations (MSOs), Jason is uniquely positioned to strategically represent Xite's clients. He will utilize his knowledge to create innovative deal structures for both bolt-on acquisitions and platform investments, ensuring maximum value and protection for his clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jason to the Xite team," said Tommy Newton, Principal of Xite. "His leadership, strategic insight, and empathetic understanding of the challenges faced by healthcare professionals make him an invaluable asset to our company and our clients. We are confident that his experience and commitment to excellence will significantly contribute to the success of our clients as they navigate the complexities of healthcare real estate and practice sales."

Jason's commitment to the healthcare sector is further evidenced by his active participation in professional affiliations such as the American College of Healthcare Executives and the American Society of Clinical Pathologists. His service in the United States Air Force adds to his impressive credentials, bringing a blend of discipline and dedication to his professional endeavors.

Xite Healthcare Real Estate and Practice Sales is a national leader in healthcare real estate and practice sales, with an established reputation for exclusively representing doctors since 2013. With a transaction volume surpassing $1 billion, Xite's expertise encompasses practice sales, start-ups, brokerage, demographics, development, and project management. The company is dedicated to empowering healthcare professionals, helping them thrive as entrepreneurs and practice owners. By leveraging evidence-based data and deep industry knowledge, Xite ensures a seamless journey in all real estate endeavors, from office space selection and complex construction projects to strategic practice transitions, maximizing value every step of the way.

