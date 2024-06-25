Jason Schneider and Campbell Williamson Announce Formation of Schneider Williamson, an Atlanta Personal Injury Litigation Firm

"Jason has been one of the most accomplished litigators in Atlanta for decades. I've had the honor to work with him as his partner, and now we've formed Schneider Williamson with great alignment on how to serve our clients well." Campbell Williamson - Partner, Schneider Williamson Post this

"Jason has been one of the most accomplished litigators in Atlanta for decades. I've had the honor to work with him as his partner, and now we've formed Schneider Williamson with great alignment on how to serve our clients well," Williamson added.

The partners formed Schneider Williamson to help people who have suffered injuries caused by negligence. In most cases, they're fighting to get compensation from insurance companies that won't offer fair settlements or big businesses that refuse to take liability for their negligent acts.

"When someone's been in an accident, it's sort of like a double whammy," said Schneider. "They've been hurt, and their lives have been turned upside down, and then they're dealing with an insurance company that's just not interested at all."

"We fight for plaintiffs against insurance companies and large corporations," added Williamson. "That's all we do. We don't practice any other area of law."

There's plenty of need for personal injury litigation in Georgia. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, both transportation and workplace accidents in Georgia are higher than the national average, and there's also a high number of slip and fall injuries.

Injured persons often deal with physical, emotional, and financial distress following an accident, which can make litigation feel overwhelming even if the victim has a strong case. The Schneider Williamson team stays focused on helping people "right the wrongs" while also making sure their clients are well-cared for during the legal process.

"Righting the wrongs is something that we take to heart," said Schneider. "We represent the individual—human beings who had something happen to them that was no fault of their own. They often don't know what to do, and they come to us looking for help. We really pride ourselves on being involved in the client's life and making sure all their needs are met. That goes from helping out with medical care, making sure their car is fixed, and making sure their loved ones are taken care of. There's a lot more that goes into settling a personal injury case than just the dollars and cents won at the end of the case."

Schneider Williamson also announced that Evelyn Graham has joined the firm as an associate attorney. Graham has a background in defending and is excited to use this knowledge on behalf of the firm's clients. She is experienced in personal injury litigation and shares the firm's empathy-oriented approach to helping clients.

"We make clients feel supported by effective communication and by providing a collaborative approach that allows them to be educated throughout the process," said Graham.

The three attorneys look forward to advocating on behalf of personal injury victims and using their combined expertise and resources to protect and restore their clients' lives.

Schneider Williamson is a personal injury litigation firm established by litigators Jason Schneider and Campbell Williamson. Together, they have decades of experience litigating personal injury cases and recovering large settlements for victims of others' negligence.

The firm handles a wide variety of personal injury cases, including personal automobile and business vehicle accidents, slip and falls, wrongful death, traumatic brain injuries, product and premises liability, negligent security, and more. The partners and their staff recognize the pain suffered by people who have been injured due to another's negligence and believe that compassionate and fierce avocation for their clients is important to secure justice and begin the healing process. The team is not only dedicated to winning cases and recovering large settlements but also to making the process as easy as possible for the clients they represent.

