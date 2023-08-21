Jason Sweedyk to manage and expand Alitek's OpenText practice

He (Jason) brings a focus on customer success that aligns perfectly with our core values. He will be working with our clients to ensure we deliver solutions that will help them accomplish their business goals. Tweet this

HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2023 Jason Sweedyk joins information management company Alitek as the Senior OpenText Practice Director. In this role, Sweedyk will build and manage all aspects of the OpenText practice, including client satisfaction, staff development, current client follow-on sales, vendor partnerships and marketing activities.

Sweedyk has an extensive professional background with more than 20 years in the Enterprise Content Management landscape helping organizations achieve their digital transformation objectives. He has served in both the consultancy role and been a leader in solution implementation, providing guidance on the discovery, design and deployment of customer solutions. Sweedyk's most recent role involved him leading the Global Services department at Hyland Software. He has consulted with several Fortune 500 companies and helped them architect solutions, providing optimization and efficiency for their strategic roadmaps.

"Jason's experience in the content management space is a great addition to Alitek," said Mike Brookover, partner and CEO at Alitek. "He brings a focus on customer success that aligns perfectly with our core values. He will be working with our clients to ensure we deliver solutions that will help them accomplish their business goals."

Sweedyk received his bachelor's degree in business administration, management and operations from Central Michigan University.

Learn more about Alitek at https://alitek.com/.

About Alitek Solutions

Alitek is an information management company that specializes in content management for enterprises. We focus on integrating unstructured data into the information lifecycle, which helps

Media Contact

Tammie Riley, Alitek, 1 713-568-7540 105, [email protected], alitek.com

SOURCE Alitek