Javvy Protein Refreshers Feature Sukré® and OnoSweet® from Compound Solutions

Javvy's Protein Refreshers bring summer energy to protein, with juicy flavors, clear protein, electrolytes, fiber, natural caffeine and 0g of sugar in a light and refreshing drink mix. Featuring Compound Solutions' Sukré® and OnoSweet®, the launch puts on full display how clean sweetness can help functional nutrition feel bright, beachy and built for warm-weather sipping.

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compound Solutions, Inc. (CSI), a leading ingredient house supplying science-backed nutraceutical ingredients, has partnered with the nutritional giant - Javvy - to launch protein refreshers with the new, natural sweeteners Sukré® and OnoSweet®. Javvy's Protein Refreshers are a light, fruit-forward protein drink mix created for an active lifestyle, hydration, energy and nourishment throughout the day.

This is protein for the moment when you want something cool, fruity and refreshing, not another heavy shake. Javvy's Protein Refreshers are launching just in time for summer; ideal for warm days when you want something juicy, cold, light, a little energizing, yet still functional and healthy. With clear protein, electrolytes, fiber and a touch of natural caffeine, the format gives protein a fresher personality without making it feel like a heavy protein shake in a blender bottle.

Each serving delivers 10g of clear protein, 45mg of natural caffeine, 3g of fiber and 0g of sugar with no artificial flavors or colors, and the natural sweeteners Sukré® and OnoSweet®. Available in Mango Pineapple, Peach Passionfruit and Strawberry Açaí, Javvy Protein Refreshers bring together the refreshment people want with the functional benefits they now expect from daily wellness products.

"Javvy is an incredible partner to launch Sukré® and OnoSweet® into the protein refresher category. Javvy knows the market wants natural and fermented ingredients, and that's what they're getting in Sukré® and OnoSweet®" said Matt Titlow, CEO of Compound Solutions.

Sukré® is a natural prebiotic sweetener designed for functional foods, beverages and stick packs that need sweetness with added digestive wellness appeal. It adds prebiotic and sweetening benefits without the digestive discomfort commonly associated with inulin, maltodextrin or sugar alcohols, making it great for sugar-conscious, gut-friendly formats.

OnoSweet® is a patented, natural, zero-calorie sweetener made from fermented rice. It is stevia-free and not derived from the stevia plant, delivering clean sweetness without bitterness or lingering aftertaste while supporting modern clean-label and sustainability expectations.

About Compound Solutions, Inc.

Compound Solutions, Inc. is an innovative ingredient marketing company that supplies branded, science-backed nutraceutical ingredients to the dietary supplement, functional food and beverage markets. CSI partners with brands to bring unique, research-supported ingredients to life through formulation support, market insight and collaborative ingredient marketing.

Media Contact

Ryan Harris, Compound Solutions, Inc., 1 7607399886, [email protected], https://compoundsolutions.com/

SOURCE Compound Solutions, Inc.