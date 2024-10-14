Jax Kar Wash Continues Rapid Growth, Becoming Michigan's Largest Car Wash Service Provider with Acquisition of Clean View Auto Wash

"Clean View is thrilled to become a part of the Jax family and excited by their spectacular growth!" Post this

All Clean View sites -- including seven current and three new locations that will be completed by June 2025 -- will be rebranded as Jax Kar Wash. "Clean View is thrilled to become a part of the Jax family and excited by their spectacular growth," noted Frank Toma, founder of Clean View Auto Wash. "Knowing that our valued customers can now access five times as many locations for superior car care and friendly service is a win-win for everyone."

All Jax and Clean View Unlimited Wash Club members can visit any of Jax's locations to receive up to 2 washes per day. Across its network, Jax now offers Express Exterior car washes at all locations and Full-Service and Express Auto Detailing at select locations. The majority of sites provide free vacuums so customers can clean their car's interior quickly and easily after any wash, and two of the newly acquired locations offer indoor vacuums, allowing customers to avoid inclement weather while cleaning their car's interior.

A Detroit institution since 1953, Jax is dedicated to serving the greater metropolitan area and its suburbs. "Detroit has always been our hometown and the acquisition of Clean View Auto Wash further demonstrates Jax's passion for this market," Zimmerman emphasized.

In February of 2022, TRP Capital Partners, a Birmingham, Michigan-based private equity firm, took an ownership stake in Jax Kar Wash to fuel the company's expansion. TRP Capital's investment has funded a mix of new construction and acquisition growth, and the company is well-positioned for continued expansion.

About Jax Kar Wash

Jax has been serving customers in Michigan with its custom car washing services for over 70 years, including Full-Service Car Washes, Express Exterior-Only Car Washes, and Express Auto Detailing sites. Jax uses only soft cloths and high-pressure fresh water along with mild soaps to guarantee clean cars without any film or residue. Each car is then hand towel dried, a practice Jax has employed since its' founding in 1953.

For more information about Jax Kar Wash and its locations, visit: http://www.jaxkarwash.com.

About TRP Capital Partners

Since 1997, TRP has invested over $1 billion across 32 platforms and over 200 add-ons in multiple commercial and consumer segments of the transportation industry. Through its significant industry expertise, extensive operating network, and strategic investor group, TRP seeks opportunities where it can add meaningful value to a business.

