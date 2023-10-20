Jax Kar Wash Drives into Muskego, WI with its 6th Jilly's Car Wash Location

"We're excited to bring our exceptional car wash services to the residents of Muskego," said Jon Zimmerman, CEO of Jax Kar Wash. Post this

To celebrate the grand opening of the Muskego location, Jax Kar Wash is offering a special Jilly's promotion. From now until October 25th, customers can enjoy the "EVERYTHING" car wash, Jilly's top car wash, for free with any purchase. New customers can also sign up for the Unlimited Club, allowing them to wash their vehicles up to two times a day for just $9 per month during the first three months of membership.

"We're excited to bring our exceptional car wash services to the residents of Muskego," said Jon Zimmerman, CEO of Jax Kar Wash. "Our commitment to quality and convenience is unwavering, and we're confident that our new location will quickly become a go-to destination for car enthusiasts and those looking to keep their vehicles in top-notch condition."

Jax Kar Wash currently operates six Jilly's Car Wash sites across Wisconsin, with more in the pipeline, as they continue their mission to make high-quality car care accessible to all. Customers may visit the Muskego, WI location Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Currently under construction, customers will soon be able to visit another new Jilly's Car Wash located next to Menards on Bluemound Road in Waukesha, WI. The location is set to open in December. For more information about Jilly's Car Wash locations and its services, please visit https://jillyscarwash.com.

About Jax Kar Wash

Since 1953, Jax Kar Wash has been a leading provider of car cleaning services with a mission to deliver exceptional quality and value to customers. In February of 2022, TRP Capital Partners, a Birmingham, MI based private equity firm, took an ownership stake in Jax Kar Wash to fuel the company's growth, allowing for the rapid expansion of Jax in Michigan, Indiana and Wisconsin. With 35 locations across the region and a dedication to innovation, Jax Kar Wash aims to continue its development and make car care easy, convenient, and affordable for all. For more information, visit https://www.jaxkarwash.com.

Media Contact

Melinda Meier, FUEL Marketing, 801.484.2888, [email protected]

SOURCE FUEL Marketing