Jax Kar Wash Revolutionizes Car Washing in Waukesha, WI with 7th Jilly's Car Wash Location



Car wash prices range from $10 to $21, offering customers four distinct options to suit various budgets. Additionally, Jilly's Car Wash in Waukesha presents Unlimited Car Wash Packages starting at $24.99 per month, granting unlimited washes at all of Jilly's locations and featuring state-of-the-art washing equipment for optimal vehicle care.

"Our goal is to bring Jilly's closer to where our customers live and work, ensuring that they have more options readily available to them," said Jon Zimmerman, CEO of Jax Kar Wash. "With our Unlimited membership, customers can enjoy the freedom of using any Jilly's location, guaranteeing they can maintain their vehicles with ease, regardless of their location."

Jax Kar Wash currently operates seven Jilly's Car Wash sites across Wisconsin, with more in the pipeline, as they continue their mission to make high-quality car care accessible to all. In addition to the Waukesha location, current locations include Elm Grove, Pewaukee, Brookfield, Glendale, Mequon, and Muskego. Customers may visit the Waukesha, WI location Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information about Jilly's Car Wash locations and its services, please visit https://jillyscarwash.com.

About Jax Kar Wash

Since 1953, Jax Kar Wash has been a leading provider of car cleaning services with a mission to deliver exceptional quality and value to customers. In February of 2022, TRP Capital Partners, a Birmingham, MI based private equity firm, took an ownership stake in Jax Kar Wash to fuel the company's growth, allowing for the rapid expansion of Jax in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Indiana. With 36 locations across the region and a dedication to innovation, Jax Kar Wash aims to continue its development and make car care easy, convenient, and affordable for all. For more information, visit https://www.jaxkarwash.com.

Melinda Meier, FUEL Marketing, 801.484.2888

