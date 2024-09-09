Jay Glazer's Next Big Play: Global Brand Ambassador for Super Patch

Renowned sports journalist and analyst Jay Glazer is the first global brand ambassador for wellness company Super Patch, a drug-free, technology-based solution company that supports pain relief, improved sleep, and overall well-being.

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Super Patch, a leading provider of innovative wellness patches, is teaming up with renowned sports journalist and analyst Jay Glazer as its first global brand ambassador. This exciting partnership will leverage Glazer's influential voice and platform to raise awareness of Super Patch's revolutionary products and their benefits.

"Jay Glazer is a force of nature," said Jay Dhaliwal, CEO of Super Patch. "His energy, passion, and unwavering commitment to excellence are exactly what Super Patch is about. We're not just a company; we're a movement, and Jay is the perfect leader to help us empower individuals everywhere to unleash their full potential."

Glazer, known for his hard-hitting reporting and insider scoops in the National Football League (NFL), is also a fierce advocate for health and wellness. His journey with fitness and mental health has resonated with millions, making him a relatable and influential figure in promoting a balanced lifestyle.

"I'm truly excited to partner with Super Patch," said Glazer. "Their innovative approach to wellness with the groundbreaking Vibrotactile Trigger Tech is a game-changer and aligns perfectly with my passion for helping people optimize their health. I've personally experienced the benefits of their patches. I'm ready to share this secret weapon with others looking for natural and effective ways to enhance their well-being."

Super Patch's unique Vibrotactile Trigger Technology uses ridges on the patch that gently interact with the skin to trigger natural responses to enhance energy, focus, sleep, recovery, and overall well-being. It's a non-invasive, drug-free solution backed by science and proven to deliver results.

Glazer's favorite patches for daily use include:

REM: Get deep, restful sleep with the REM Patch, revitalizing cognitive and physiological well-being.

Freedom: Defeat minor aches and pains of muscles and joints associated with exercise, chores, and daily activities to feel better faster.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Super Patch as it continues to expand its reach and impact in the wellness industry. By joining forces with Jay Glazer, Super Patch is poised to inspire a broader audience to embrace innovative, natural solutions for optimal health. The partnership underscores Super Patch's commitment to pushing the boundaries of wellness technology and making a positive difference in people's lives around the world.

About Super Patch:

The Super Patch Company is committed to developing drug-free, technology-based solutions to support pain relief, improved sleep, and overall well-being. Using the body's natural processes, Super Patches provide a safe and effective alternative to traditional healthcare approaches.

About Jay Glazer:

Jay Glazer, Fox Sports' Emmy-winning NFL Insider, is renowned for breaking major NFL stories and delivering exclusive updates on FOX NFL Sunday. He's also an author and passionate advocate for mental health, hosting the "Unbreakable with Jay Glazer" podcast. A pioneer in MMA, he's trained pro athletes and celebrities alike. Beyond sports, Glazer has starred in TV shows and founded charitable organizations Touchdown Dreams and Merging Vets & Players (MVP).

Media Contact

Terry Newsome, Super Patch, 1 844 -550-8699, [email protected], www.superpatch.com

SOURCE Super Patch