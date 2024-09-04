Jay Properties Acquires Premier NYC Office Location at 8 West 38th Street

Jay Properties is the Investment Arm of Jay Suites and Jay Conference, which provides flexible office solutions as well as meeting and event space to the greater New York region. The location adds 142K of prime office space to the portfolio.
NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jay Properties is thrilled to announce the acquisition of the midtown office property at 8 West 38th Street, a 142,000 square foot midtown tower between Grand Central and Penn Station. The property will include a grand opening of its latest Jay Conference Empire Location in New York City. Marking the company's 12th site in the vibrant metropolis, this new addition is set to redefine the conference and event landscape with its unique offerings and cutting-edge amenities.
In a strategic move to enhance client experience and reduce reliance on external landlords, the company has acquired the entire building under Jay Properties, the investment arm of Jay Suites and Jay Conference. This acquisition aligns with their goal to offer a more integrated and hospitable experience from day one, ensuring that clients enjoy seamless and personalized service. As Co-founder Juda Srour notes, "In many of our previous locations, we operated as tenants renting space. Our goal has always been to own the building, eliminating the need for a landlord and providing clients with a superior experience from the moment they walk through the doors. By creating a more hospitable environment, we aim to deliver an unparalleled level of service."
Nestled on the 3rd floor of the newly secured building, this exclusive Jay Conference stands apart from any other location in their portfolio. Unlike their traditional conference centers that host multiple companies simultaneously, this venue is available only for full buy-out, ensuring an unmatched level of privacy and exclusivity for high-profile events and corporate gatherings. Known for their distinctive themed conference and lounge spaces, Jay Conference has meticulously curated this new location to showcase artwork by renowned artists and painters. This space will be a testament to their unwavering commitment to delivering a bespoke and inspirational environment.
The conference area boasts a main room and three breakout spaces, all themed with captivating art to ignite creativity and foster productive discussions. Their approach to thematic design transforms ordinary meetings into extraordinary experiences, setting the stage for unforgettable events.
Adding to the allure of this new location are its two spectacular rooftops. Designed to elevate the traditional conference experience, the rooftops feature a happy hour events space and a versatile indoor-outdoor conference room. These spaces can be seamlessly converted into networking events, complete with state-of-the-art wifi, displays, microphones, and ample space for guests to mingle and collaborate.
As the demand for flexible and dynamic office spaces continues to surge in New York City, particularly with the return-to-office trends gaining momentum, this new location is poised to attract a diverse range of businesses. From tech innovators to fashion designers and legal professionals, the proximity to Grand Central and Penn Station makes it a prime destination for a variety of industries.
With this new opening, Jay Conference not only expands its footprint in the city but also reaffirms its commitment to delivering exceptional and tailored conference solutions.Visitors are invited to experience the future of meetings and events at this latest location, where every detail is designed to inspire and engage.
If you're interested in becoming a member or utilizing event and meeting space at Jay Suites or Jay Conference, visit jaysuites.com to discover how they can elevate your workspace experience and events to new heights.
Media Contact
Jay Coles, Jay Suites, 1 2123003360, [email protected], https://www.jaysuites.com/
SOURCE Jay Suites
Share this article