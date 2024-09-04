Jay Properties Acquires Premier NYC Office Location at 8 West 38th Street

"In many of our previous locations, we operated as tenants renting space. Our goal has always been to own the building, eliminating the need for a landlord and providing clients with a superior experience from the moment they walk through the doors." – Juda Srour, Co-CEO Post this

Nestled on the 3rd floor of the newly secured building, this exclusive Jay Conference stands apart from any other location in their portfolio. Unlike their traditional conference centers that host multiple companies simultaneously, this venue is available only for full buy-out, ensuring an unmatched level of privacy and exclusivity for high-profile events and corporate gatherings. Known for their distinctive themed conference and lounge spaces, Jay Conference has meticulously curated this new location to showcase artwork by renowned artists and painters. This space will be a testament to their unwavering commitment to delivering a bespoke and inspirational environment.

The conference area boasts a main room and three breakout spaces, all themed with captivating art to ignite creativity and foster productive discussions. Their approach to thematic design transforms ordinary meetings into extraordinary experiences, setting the stage for unforgettable events.

Adding to the allure of this new location are its two spectacular rooftops. Designed to elevate the traditional conference experience, the rooftops feature a happy hour events space and a versatile indoor-outdoor conference room. These spaces can be seamlessly converted into networking events, complete with state-of-the-art wifi, displays, microphones, and ample space for guests to mingle and collaborate.

As the demand for flexible and dynamic office spaces continues to surge in New York City, particularly with the return-to-office trends gaining momentum, this new location is poised to attract a diverse range of businesses. From tech innovators to fashion designers and legal professionals, the proximity to Grand Central and Penn Station makes it a prime destination for a variety of industries.

With this new opening, Jay Conference not only expands its footprint in the city but also reaffirms its commitment to delivering exceptional and tailored conference solutions.Visitors are invited to experience the future of meetings and events at this latest location, where every detail is designed to inspire and engage.

If you're interested in becoming a member or utilizing event and meeting space at Jay Suites or Jay Conference, visit jaysuites.com to discover how they can elevate your workspace experience and events to new heights.

Media Contact

Jay Coles, Jay Suites, 1 2123003360, [email protected], https://www.jaysuites.com/

SOURCE Jay Suites